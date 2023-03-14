Pro PlayStation 5 Controllers: DualSense Edge vs. SCUF Reflex 6:48 Watch Now

Mar 14, 2023 Gaming

Speaker 1: This is the dual sense edge, and this is the scuff reflex. They're both pro style controllers for the PlayStation five. Pro controllers allow for much more customization and accessibility features to open up new ways for players to enjoy their games. With the occlusion of additional buttons and stick configurations, you're able to perform better while gaming. Let's put these two controllers up against one another and see which one deserves your attention. Speaker 1: Probably the first difference you'll notice between a standard and a pro controller is the inclusion [00:00:30] of back buttons. These are inputs behind the controller that are typically pressed with either your middle or ring fingers. Back buttons are useful by allowing you to map different inputs on them in order to have much more options available without having to move your hands too much. For example, players will often map the jump or duck input, which is normally set to one of the face buttons to a back button, so they can still perform that operation without needing to move their thumb off the right analog stick. This allows players to still be able to move their aim or the camera while jumping their ducking. [00:01:00] These back paddles are also a great accessibility feature players with low range of motion for any of the primary controller fingers. The thumbs or the pointer fingers can swap one of those inputs to the back of the controller where they might have an easier time pressing a button. Speaker 1: Most pro controllers will feature four back buttons so that the player can map all four face buttons if need be. The reflex does too. With these four vertically oriented paddles, the outer facing ones are easily pressed with your middle finger, while the more centered ones can be pushed with the side of that finger by kind of rolling it forward. [00:01:30] You can also remove any number of these if you want to by grabbing the paddle and pulling it down. This process isn't actually the easiest, especially with the outer paddles, and I often feel like I'm about to snap something when we're moving them. Luckily, sliding them back into place is much easier. Surprisingly, the dual sense edge only has the option for up to two back buttons, but there's two different styles to choose from. Players can attach either half dome rounded and short or lever skinny and long back paddles to the device. Speaker 1: These slot in and out much more easily [00:02:00] than the reflexes do and are held in place magnetically. When it comes to how the buttons feel, the scuffs are a little squishy, whereas the edges have more of a click to them, which I prefer. However, most pro controllers on the market have four back buttons, and if that's something you need, then the reflex has the clear advantage. Another major feature you can expect from a pro-con controller is customizable trigger distance. Many competitive players often prefer to shorten the distance of these in order to input more commands at a faster rate. Not having to press the button all the way down to register the input will allow first [00:02:30] person shooter players to fire off more shots in rapid succession. The dual sensee edge really shines in this category since it allows you to pick between three different input lengths and you can adjust that by using the switch beside each trigger. Speaker 1: It even has options on the console so you can tweak to adjust just how much of the trigger response you want. Now, it's worth noting that the scuff controller I was sent is the default reflex, but it has been upgraded with instant triggers and that runs for an extra $40. So this means it only has one option for distance, which is a very short [00:03:00] click. In fact, these triggers feel and sound exactly like clicking a mouse button, which is great for any Twitch style games where the milliseconds it takes your controller to register and input can make a difference competitively. However, this does mean you can't take advantage of the adaptive triggers that are unique to the standard PS five controller since the game will be reading a full input as soon as you press it. The dual sensee edges triggers can't be shortened as much as the reflexes instant triggers, but I do prefer having the option to change the range. Speaker 1: If you play a wide range of games, not just shooters and you don't [00:03:30] wanna miss out on the PS five's adaptive trigger feature, the edge is ideal. With that said, the standard reflex triggers do have the adaptive functionality, so you won't miss out on that if you don't upgrade like this one. These controllers also let you change out which style and length of analog sticks to use. The reflex comes with two standard caps plus one tall and one short rounded option, but you can customize which caps you'd like when making your purchase. You can swap these by flicking up the face plates, trim, and easily pulling off the stick. Pushing the new one into [00:04:00] place is also easy. The reflex also allows you to remove this anti-friction ring, which will give your analog stick movement a more gear like feel. I personally probably wouldn't use this that much, but it is another option. Speaker 1: The edge comes with three pairs of analog stick options. You have the standard caps than two tall and two short rounded options. It's a little weird that the reflex only comes with one of each, so I like that. I have more options with this controller. They're also easily swapped out here. You can pull off the current stick and press in a new one. A unique feature to this [00:04:30] controller is that you can raise this lever and remove the entire analog stick module itself. This is great for swapping out any broken components, specifically stick drift and Sony Cells replacement modules on their site for $20. Considering the reflex has less cap options and you can't remove the entire module, the dual sense edge clearly has the better analog sticks. The standard PS five dual sense controller is notorious for having a subpar battery life of around seven to 10 hours. Speaker 1: Unfortunately, Sony's edge controller comes in even shorter at around five to seven hours. Scuffs [00:05:00] reflex has the advantage here by lasting closer to around 12 hours from my time with it. The dual sensee edge costs $200 and comes in just the white color. It comes with the previously mentioned analog stick caps, a charging cable and a connector housing to secure that cable to the controller and a carrying case that holds all of your components nicely. That case also has a window on the top to allow for pass through charging. The standard reflex costs $200, but keep in mind that this is a customized model with instant triggers and faceplate, and it [00:05:30] costs 280. The reflex comes with a charging cable and has multiple color options. You can also choose from more custom colors and designs for many parts of the controller, but there will be an upcharge for each adjustment you want. Speaker 1: It doesn't come with a case, but SCUFF does sell a $40 player pack. That will include a carrying case, another charging cable, more analog stick caps, and a tube of gamer grip, which is some kind of moisturizer so your hands don't sweat or slip while using the controller. Weird, but okay. However, [00:06:00] the case doesn't seem to have individual compartments inside for anything other than the controller. The dual sensee edge is not only the cheaper option, but you get far more accessories and customization options. Its biggest drawback is the lack of two extra back buttons, but those back buttons feel better to use and are more easily mapped. Being able to change the trigger distance allows for more games to feel comfortable as opposed to being locked into only one option or genre. Since it's a first party controller, you'll also get a smoother and more robust customization experience on the console since it has [00:06:30] a built-in settings menu to explore and the ability to remove the analog stick module entirely will keep this expensive controller lasting much longer. If you're looking for a pro controller for your PlayStation five, get yourself the superior dual sense edge. If you wanna see my full review of the edge controller, I'll leave a link to that on the screen right now. Thanks so much for watching.