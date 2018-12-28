Predicting tech trends in 2019

[MUSIC]
Hey everyone I'm Jeff Bakalar for CNET.
As we wind down 2018, we look forward to what the world of technology will have to offer next year.
So what are the most anticipated tech trends.
of 2019.
2019 will the year we finally get to see what foldable screens look and feel like with Samsung likely being the first to market with one.
Will foldable screens really become a thing or will it just be a hyped up trend?
that never finds it footing?
We'll see.
Then there is talk about Five-G.
How pervasive will it be in 2019?
Will I have to move to a small town in Arizona just to take advantage of it?
I hope not.
Well Five-G is real, but we're not anywhere close to knowing what the real life performance of it will be If it proves to be reliable, 5g just might replace your standard home internet connection.
2019 might not be the year we see new video game consoles, but it might be the year that Microsoft and Sony each announce their plans for a Playstation 5 And whatever the next Xbox will be called.
Expect Nintendo to stay invested in its popular switch console.
And they slightly will also release new and improved model.
That will do things like increase the battery life and perhaps upgrade the screen.
Green.
We also expect 2019 to continue the war between digital assistants.
By now it's mostly a Google versus Alexa world.
And as more smart products choose alliances, it'll be interesting to see which platform consumers gravitate towards.
One thing is for sure, expect a lot of the new items you buy for your home to have some kind of smart functionality whether or not you want to take an advantage of it.
Of course you can keep it here with CNET as we navigate the choppy waters of 2019.
Tech IndustryAmazonSamsungApple
