Polk Signa Solo upgrades your TV audio for peanuts

CNET First Look
Polk Signa Solo upgrades your TV audio for peanutsThe Polk Signa Solo is a decent upgrade on your TV's speakers but there are even better values out there
Transcript
[MUSIC] Want to make your flat screen tv sound better? The easiest solution is to buy a sound bar, and you don't have to spend very much money. For example the POLK SIGNA SOLO is only $129 or 149 pounds. Setup is simple. Just one cable and there is no subwoofer to worry about. And also, it doesn't look like a cheap soundbar. It's a little over three feet or one meter wide, and it's covered in a fabric mesh. This hides four 2.5 inch drivers, and the speaker is supported for deeper base. Unlike many other soundbars, the Polk lacks a wireless sub-woofer. The speaker has a Bluetooth connection as well as digital and optical. On paper it sounds great. But it's up again some excellent competition from within Polk itself as well as from Vizio. And they do sound better than this Polk. It's best for boosting dialog but it will also play back Bluetooth sources respectively. With that in mind, the Polk Signa Solo is definitely affordable. And as long as you don't expect much more than making the TV louder, it should serve you reasonably well.