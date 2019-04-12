Pixel 3: 6 months in

[MUSIC]
Google launched the Pixel 3 October of last year.
And since then it's been one of the best photos available.
I made it my daily entry driver.
And I learned a lot of things that weren't so obvious, the first time I handled the telephone.
So here are the key takeaways I've learned since.
First the camera, y'all knew I was going to talk about this.
I'm still so in love with Pixel 3s camera.
When I used it everyday, I kind of forget about the quality when I'm out taking pictures of my friends or my food or animals that are pets and dogs that I see on the street.
I just take a photo, and then I don't really think about the quality.
But when I'm in a really hard situation like a really dark bar or I'm in a moving vehicle, and I take a photo and it turns out effortlessly great.
Im just reminded every once in a while how great this camera is.
Especially night sight.
Night sight i dont think ill ever go back to flash again, you just take a photo and it could be completely almost dark .ok not completely dark dont quote me on that but, the photo will turn out great and clear and i just im really impressed by the camera
Next up is call quality issues.
I, personally, haven't experience this, but there are enough reports online, on Reddit, and on Google forums that I'd be kind of remiss not to talk about this.
Users reported things like echoing and really tinny audio, and voices kind of delaying, and then stacking up on each other, which is really, really annoying.
Like google hasn't released reliable fix on this, and these are kind issues that come to light months after a launch.
I remember the first pixel had issues with it's microphone back in 2017 and I guess it hasn't hit critical mess yet that google has released an official fix and it's really annoying so, My advice is at the moment there is any issue with your microphone or your call quality, you just need, you need a file complain, return it, get a replacement as soon as possible, and know that you're not alone in this situation.
1 issue that I have been experiencing personally is that my, will flash really White bright light for one second before I unlock it.
And it's really jarring and I had some fix.
I read online that there were some fixes and that includes turning the ambient display off.
And for awhile, that worked for me.
But then every once in a while, it does pop up again.
And it does worry me that it will just get worse.
Apparently, Google is issuing a fix for this this April.
And I haven't downloaded it yet but I'm kind of hopeful it works because the ambient this way, turning that off work for a little bit.
And so a lot of other people have [UNKNOWN] experiencing this and saying that it's been fixed.
So I'm hopeful myself.
So switching to something I do like is Call Screen.
I use Call Screen unfortunately way too much that's because I get a lot of spam calls.
I get three or four times a week at day sometimes and it's a really big modern day problem that affects a lot of people.
Verizon release an app to try to combat robocalling and the FCC Is trying to sue and fine these companies do these global calling calls.
And for me, there's just something really satisfying to turn on call screens, see the scammers call, and see the text read out and then either hang up or see them hang up on you.
There's something really satisfying about that.
And it's just something that I use a lot.
One thing I don't see myself using that's related to that is Google Duplex's reservation system for Assistant, which enables Assistant to make reservations on your behalf.
And I just don't see myself using that.
One, I think it's a little creepy to have a robot call this other human person who may not be expecting it.
And also like I like calling other humans, like ensure that they got my date and time and reservation correctly.
So, yeah.
One thing that is on the [UNKNOWN] So, and available on other androids phones is digital well being.
Digital well being is a software feature, that is suppose to limit user time on the phone and certain apps, and i use it a lot, it's really eye opening for me, i like to not look at screens after work, especially from looking at screens all day, and so digital well being helps me set this kinds of boundaries.
On average I spend about two hours a day looking at my phone, which is good, not great, it's below the national average of three hours, but I always feel like I could do better, and then on the weekends when I look and I see that I always spend like 30 or 45 minutes looking at my phone, I feel really accomplished And I also limit myself with certain apps.
Instagram makes me feel super self-conscious after scrolling after a while.
So I've limited myself for 15 minutes and it's actually felt really great that I could.
When I see that little timer go up with a notification saying you have five minutes left or we're going to turn this app off.
It's nice to set the phone down and be like, okay I can go outside now or something.
So it's been really good.
So there you have it Pixel 3, six months in I still super love the phone.
And we're looking forward to what Google has next.
Obviously there is the Pixel 4 and the 4XL.
But there is a rumored Pixel 3 lite.
That might come out earlier this year.
And it's just basically going to be a cheaper pixel four with maybe the pixel dual camera.
And I'm excited it means it's more affordable for people and we look forward to seeing that maybe, who knows.