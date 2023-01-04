Panasonic Introduces New Lumix S5 Mark II and Mark II X Cameras
Cameras
Speaker 1: Because this is the moment and I can think of no one better to deliver the news than Sean Robinson, who you may recognize as the host of our weekly YouTube livestream limits Live. Come on up, Sean. Speaker 2: Nice Speaker 3: Go. Right here is the next generation of lumix, the S five mark two, and it's the first ever Lumix camera [00:00:30] with phase detect hot auto focusing. Our engineers took the best from our current technology and added 779 point phase hybrid auto focus, an incredibly advanced precision focusing system that's reliable even with multiple subjects in low light or in backlit environments. And that's not the only thing that's new. The S five mark two has an all new 24.2 megapixel live moss sensor, new [00:01:00] generation L squared engine that doubles the signal processing speed. Plus our most advanced stabilization technology yet, which we call active is, I could say confidently for both photographers and videographers. This is the LUMIX you've been waiting for. Oh, and I should probably mention that while the S five mark two is designed to perform like a high-end sports car, this camera is built like [00:01:30] a tank <laugh> with a brand new ventilation system that we've developed for this. The S five mark two can continuously record from zero to 104 degrees Fahrenheit Speaker 1: And and because Lumix believes that quality, reliability, and most importantly creative freedom should be accessible to all content creators, the S five mark two is being introduced at the same price as the original S five, Speaker 3: But as they say in commercials, you know, kind of wait, there's more [00:02:00] <laugh>. Well, that's because Panasonic is also bringing to creators the Lumix S five Mark, two x, the S five mark two's cousin with pro video features like incredibly powerful 800 megabit per second. All intro recording wireless N wired IP streaming 5.8 K, apple Pro 4 22 for amazing resolution. The stealthy X five mark two x will be available [00:02:30] this spring. Speaker 1: It's an incredibly sexy looking camera. Thanks Sean <laugh>. Speaker 1: So there is so much more packed into these cameras. I definitely want you to head over to lu's YouTube channel for a full dedicated presentation on the new Lumix S five mark two family, and we'll be hosting Daily Lumix live deep dives with Sean all week. Now for those of you here at ces, uh, you're in luck. You can actually actually try the Lumix [00:03:00] S five mark two yourself at the booth. Uh, and we have a pretty cool subject for you to test the auto focus on. Uh, but to talk about that, let me start by introducing a special guest who shares Panasonic's mission of improving the lives of every human around the world. I'd like to welcome Jennifer La Tito, the president and CEO of Red, the international nonprofit working to end health injustice globally.

