Panasonic announces new OLED TVs at CES 2018

CES 2018
Panasonic announces new OLED TVs at CES 2018Panasonic highlights new OLED TVs, the FZ950 and FZ800 at its press conference in Las Vegas.
Transcript
Today we're pleased to make a global announcement of Panasonic two new series of OLED TVs the FZ950 series and the FZ800 series [MUSIC]. [MUSIC] These TVs are setting the industry standard in both picture quality and sound. In fact, in order to ensure the technical accuracy matches our creative intent For the past three years we worked closely with the leading professional Hollywood colorists to deliver the industry-leading accuracy. And as a result, our TVs are now being used as large-format client reference monitors in a growing number of major Hollywood post-production houses. To ensure that the technical accuracy of the screens matches a director's creative intent Panasonic intends to continue working with Hollywood giant Deluxe and its leading postproduction studios, company 3, EFILM, and Encore. Our FZ series comes equipped with the most powerful image processor we've ever built for a TV, the new Hollywood-tuned HCX video processor. The accuracy made possible by this processor is critical to ensuring that the picture matches the director's creative intent. The FZ950 will also come with Tuned by Technics Blade speaker integrated into the pedestal, delivering both the best picture quality and sound quality as the filmmakers intended. And to provide the best possible viewing experience, with unprecedented picture quality, and the brightness, color, and contrast automatically optimized for each scene. We are very excited that our 2018 4K OLED TV models will support HDR 10+ dynamic metadata technology. This is a new open industry standard technology for high dynamic range which announced studio support from 20th Century Fox, Warner Brothers Home Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video. This will bring this exciting technology to even more consumers