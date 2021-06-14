OnePlus Nord CE is an excellent budget buy

The new 1 plus Nord c packs, 5G speeds and decent performance into a pretty good looking body and charges even less for it than its predecessor.
But is this phone worth your time?
Let's find out.
The first 1 plus Nord launched last year and it was a big success in the company's eyes.
It was one plus his best selling device in Europe and it provided the best first day of sales in the company's history.
But even more important is that I liked it too.
I did.
I liked that blue color and I did really enjoy it compromise a performance and price.
So following up on such a big success is no easy challenge.
Particularly when rivals like Samsung are offering dirt cheap entries into 5G.
And even Apple is offering more affordable handsets like the iPhone SE.
But the NORD CE takes some of what made his predecessors so popular and lops even more off the price.
Well, last year base model came in at 379 pounds.
The base model of the nods CE starts at only 299 pounds.
And who doesn't love a bit of a saving?
I could spend the rest on sweets, or maybe a pint or two.
As well it's predecessor the nod CE is Europe only so those of you in the U S will have to look elsewhere.
So what is good about this phone?
Well I really liked the look.
It's got this nice frosted glass back with this very subtle purple edging, which I think looks pretty neat.
It's only 7.9 mil thick which makes it very comfortable to hold and even more comfortable to slide into your jeans.
It's visually similar to the previous node, but I think this one has a slightly classier look overall.
There's no IP rating for waterproof, so do make sure to keep it safe if you're taking calls in the rain, or you're handling it around clumsy friends carrying drinks.
The screen is around 6.4 inches much like its predecessors while it's full HD resolution makes everything look perfectly sharp for everyday use.
Has vibrant colors as well and I found it to be fairly bright enough to use under most conditions.
It's perfectly good enough for gaming and even watching some excellent YouTube videos.
Perhaps seen its own YouTube channel Like and Subscribe.
Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor which is actually a slight step down in the range from last year's 765G processor It's not often that a next generation phone uses lower spec hardware, but it's clearly the area that wampus has tried to save some money in order to keep that asking price down in use my review model which comes with 12 gig of ram feels perfectly smooth and responsive.
Lightweight games like altos Odyssey play with no issues whatsoever, while even more demanding titles, like asphalt nine legends, are perfectly playable for all but the most demanding of gamers.
Photo editing in Snapseed, meanwhile, is just as smooth as you'd expect to find on any of the flagship phones, while simply navigating the Android 11 based interface Was smooth and free of any kind of stutter or lag.
While his performance on benchmark tests might make it a little bit lower than what we saw on last year's model.
In real world use, you probably won't notice much difference.
This thing is about.
More than powerful enough to tackle all of your everyday essential tasks.
The rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main image sensor along with an eight megapixel super wide and a two megapixel monochrome camera as well He can take decent outdoor shots with plenty of detail and a good handle on exposure and colors as well.
Sure it's no rival to the iPhone 12 Pro max or even one plus as top end nine pro But it's perfectly good enough for everyday snaps of your kids in the park.
It supports 30 watt fast charging going from zero to 70% fall in around 30 minutes, and his battery itself will give you enough juice for a full day of mixed use.
It's got 5g connectivity of course, there's a fingerprint scanner built under the display and we've even got the return of the 3.5 mil headphone jack For those of you still clinging to those wired headphones.
So should you actually buy the OnePlus Nord CE?
Well, while it's lesser performance over last year's model is a touch disappointing.
The OnePlus Nord CE does still offer everything you'd need for your everyday essentials including a decent camera.
And those 5g speeds and it does it all at an even lower price.
If you're shopping on a budget is really not that much that comes close boarding.
You think to the one plus gnawed, CE, is it a phone?
You're excited about or are you looking a little bit further up the range.
Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comment box below.
And make sure to like and subscribe for a lot more from CNET
