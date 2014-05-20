Your video, "Nuvyyo Tablo review: A geek-friendly DVR for over-the-air TV "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Nuvyyo Tablo review: A geek-friendly DVR for over-the-air TV

Nuvyyo's Tablo is one of the most promising over-the-air recording solutions in years, but there are just enough quirks to keep it in early adopter territory.
3:40 /
Transcript
[MUSIC]. One of the best way for cord cutters to keep up with sports and award shows, is using free over the air TV. But, the options for recording that content have always been limited, especially if you don't want the hassle of building a media center PC. Hey, I'm Matthew Moskovciak from Cnet, and the new Vio Tablo is one of the most exciting over the air recording solutions to come out in years. It uses the same concept that Simple TV debuted at CES 2012. Streaming live and recorded over the air TV to devices you already have. Like iOS and Android devices, Roku boxes, the Apple TV, and Chromecast. There's not much to the hardware. It's a simple black box, and on the back there are a few ports, including ethernet, two USB ports, and an antenna input. There's also built in wifi, and Tablo has dual tuner capability, so you can record two programs at once. Also know that there's no HDMI output and that's because, Tablo doesn't output any video, itself. It only streams live and recorded content to other devices on your home network. One of the nice advantages of that, is that, you can put Tablo anywhere that's convenient. It doesn't have to be right next to your TV. In addition to the Tablo box, you also need a USB hard drive and an antenna for Tablo to work. And neither of those are included. The Tablo itself costs $220, plus there's a $5 monthly fee. But, make sure you add in the cost of the accessories to get the true total price on the unit. Now, the user interface for Tablo depends on what device you're using, but they all have similar categories like, Live TV, prime time TV shows, movies, sports, and recordings. The iPad app is the best experience overall, with plenty of screen real estate to navigate listings. Programs load very quickly even over Wi-Fi and skipping through commercials feels almost instant. In the living room, the Roku is the best option, since you get a true on-screen display. But, the overall experience still needs some work. There's only a super basic channel guide, and there's no easy way to skip through commercials. There's a ten-second skip, which means you have to press forward too many times or you can try and fast forward. But since, only the progress bar moves forward, not the screen on the background, you kinda just have to guess when the commercials end. If you do most of your TV watching in the living room rather than on a tablet, the shortcoming do get tired. While I found Tablo to be remarkably reliable in recording my favourite shows. It wasn't quite up to the task with sports. Where Tablo only records the alloted time for games. Now, since most games tend to run a little long, that meant Tablo recordings would cut out before the end of the game. Nuvio said, it's working on a fix, but until then, you're not gonna want to count on Tablo to record sporting events. The most impressive aspect of Tablo, is it's image quality, especially if you choose the highest recording option. Usually streaming solutions like this really struggle with sports, but Tablo actually looks pretty good. And on non-sports content, it can be hard to tell you're not watching regular TV in the first place. So, altogether, there's a lot about Tablo that really impressed me. From its overall reliability to the image quality, and the excellent experience on the iPad. But, the issues with recording sports, and the clunky Roku app, put Tablo squarely in the early adopter territory for now. Even though the technology looks quite promising. If you're willing to live with some growing pains, Tablo is well worth the $220, but mainstream buyers are currently better off with more traditional products like the channel master DVR plus, and the TiVo Romeo. [MUSIC].

Latest DVRs videos

Video: Channel Master TV: Subscription-free, over-the-air recording that's just good enough
Channel Master TV: Subscription-free, over-the-air recording that's just good enough
3:33
The Channel Master DVR+ finally delivers an option for those looking for an over-the-air DVR+ without subscription fees, even if it...
Play video
Video: Magnavox helps users cut the cord with new DVRs
Magnavox helps users cut the cord with new DVRs
1:36
Magnavox has announced three new cord-cutting OTA DVRs which feature free online program data, a slick interface and large capacity...
Play video
Video: TiVo Bolt DVR streams 4K and streamlines the way you watch TV
TiVo Bolt DVR streams 4K and streamlines the way you watch TV
2:15
Whether you're a cable cutter or you just want to ditch your cable provider's DVR, TiVo's latest box has something for you. Its handy...
Play video
Video: TiVo Roamio OTA: great cord-cutting DVR, but too costly
TiVo Roamio OTA: great cord-cutting DVR, but too costly
1:48
TiVo Roamio OTA is an excellent DVR but its monthly fee structure makes it too expensive for people cutting the cable cord.
Play video
Video: Simple.TV offers great features and OK performance
Simple.TV offers great features and OK performance
2:00
As a streaming-based DVR, the Simple.TV offers a lot of functionality and is easy to setup, but if you just want to watch live TV there...
Play video
Video: TiVo Roamio review: Best over-the-air DVR if you're willing to pay
TiVo Roamio review: Best over-the-air DVR if you're willing to pay
3:31
The TiVo Roamio is hands-down the best DVR for recording over-the-air TV, but its excellence comes at a great cost.
Play video
Video: Simple TV looks promising the second time around
Simple TV looks promising the second time around
1:23
A new version of Simple TV allows you to not only watch live streams from your tablet but also record shows on the go.
Play video
Video: Simple.TV offers a new way to record and stream TV content
Simple.TV offers a new way to record and stream TV content
3:44
Simple.TV's new DVR records over-the-air HDTV content, then streams it to supported devices like Roku, Google TV, Boxee and the iPad.
Play video