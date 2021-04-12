No unions for Amazon, personal Transformer robot for sale

Transcript
This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Amazon workers in Alabama, voted decisively not to unionize. Despite the support of President Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders. This decision crushed the most significant attempt at labor organizing and the internet giant's history. Amazon argues, it is worker friendly. Be advocating for a $15 federal minimum wage. But still, the scrutiny on the working conditions for drivers and warehouse workers will likely only get more intense. It's been a rough week for social media companies as club house joins the list of hacked sites. Reportedly 1.3 million users personal data, but not credit card information, has been leaked online from this social audio app. A couple of days ago, LinkedIn reported the data of 500 million of its users had been breached. And that came days after Facebook claimed 533 million users have their personal information exposed. And finally transformer fans can own a robotic version of Optimus Prime. This 19 inch tall bot responds to voice commands, moves with the help of 27 motors and makes over 80 sound effects. You can pre order yours now from the Hasbro pulse site for $700 But the dimension it'll wish you a happy birthday. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

