No iPhone 12, now what? Apple's September event preview
It's about that time of year again, Apple's big September event.
We're talking about new hardware, new software and new services but unlike any other year, there might be something missing the iPhone.
So what are we getting?
The scene is set.
Apple's next big launch event will take place on September 15, at 10am pacific time.
Location, your screen, that's right.
Brace yourself for another virtual event probably like what we saw at WWDC in June, which is not a bad thing.
Now there are different theories about that invite.
First off, we take it at face value, time flies means the Apple Watch will be the headliner, and maybe the flies is in reference to the air, an Apple watch air because there's a big rumour that there might be a cheaper Apple watch too.
But then there's also a clear augmented reality component to all this because if you click on the logo, It prompts this really cool AR animation that turns it into the date.
So maybe Time flies actually means time of flight, as in the depth sensing LIDAR sensor that was on the new iPads, and was rumored to be on the iPhone 12.
And so maybe it's not off the table Plus, the blue color is supposed to be replacing them.
midnight on the iPhones and they go, Okay, let's hold off for a sec.
Now look, we can sit here and obsess over the invite all day.
But it's been such a crazy year that really anything could happen in 2020.
So let's just talk about what we know which is that Apple has already registered a number of different products with the Eurasian economic commission.
This is something that Apple has to do before launching a product in those markets.
And it's been a pretty good indicator of what's to come.
Now essentially, it's different versions of two products, an Apple Watch and an iPad.
So let's talk about that new Apple Watch Series 6.
Last week or actually earlier this week Published a video of what to expect which I will link below but essentially, you're getting a similar form factor as a series five, but with a better battery life for more robust sleep tracking, and some kind of new health feature likely SPO two or blood level tracking.
There's also a rumor that there might be a surprise guest this year which is an Apple Watch s E.
We're not sure about the name quite yet, but it is A cheaper version of the Apple Watch, this would have a similar form factor as the current series three, but maybe with a plastic case, but also with a better processor.
Now on the iPad front, we are definitely due for a refresh of the iPad Air which is exactly what we might be getting.
So Rumor has it.
It's going to get a makeover similar to what the iPad Pro looks like.
So those flat edges and that larger display, no home button but also no face ID so Apple would actually move the Touch ID to either the power button or to the sides of the tablet.
And perhaps switch to USB C as well.
But what is a given is that it would have a better processor, it currently has the a 10 chip.
And just that better processor would allow it to have more AR kit capabilities, which might serve to explain that little animation that we saw in the invite.
But there's also very slight Slight possibility that we'll see a LIDAR sensor on it although I suspect that Apple will keep it as an exclusive on the Pro.
And then I'm gonna throw this one out there because I've heard about it but I don't think it's going to happen.
iPad Mini may also be a possibility
So with these products out in the wild, it would only make sense for Apple to also release their corresponding OS updates.
Now watch OS seven is a no brainer.
That's what's going to activate that new sleep tracking feature on the Apple Watch along with that new COVID handwashing feature and dense tracking and a bunch of other new features, I'm gonna link that video on the bottom if you're interested to find out what else watch OS seven is bringing to your Apple Watch.
But then iPad OS gets a little bit tricky because it's so tied into iOS 14, that it would only make sense to launch those two together and that means Not waiting for the iPhone launch.
And Apple might not want to do it.
But if they do, why not just release everything at that point?
So Mac OS and TV OS as well.
I mean, look, they've been in beta for long enough and, and I personally don't think that we should wait any longer for them but this is uncharted territory and again, we don't know
[SOUND] And then we have the services.
So last year Apple went all in on subscription services like Apple TV plus news plus Apple arcade.
And we're not done yet because this year there's a very big possibility that Apple will launch a new,
Fitness subscription service kind of like peloton but without the bike that you can potentially do at home.
It's primarily geared for the Apple Watch, but you can also cast it on your Apple TV, on your iPad on your iPhone to follow along.
And there's plenty of third party apps that already do this on the Apple Watch, but this one would be native to Apple.
It would kind of work kind of like what Fitbit does with Fitbit premium.
And if this is already sounding like way too many subscriptions to keep track of from Apple, that's where Apple one comes in.
This is going to be a new bundled service from Apple where you can include different types of services like iCloud or Apple Music are the ones that I just mentioned, really anything that you want nine to five, Google already found a reference to this in the code of the Android version of Apple Music.
So there's a big chance that this might be happening very soon.
Now with that iPhone out of the equation is all of this going to be enough?
To cover a full two hour long event because that's exactly what Apple has slotted and I'm not really sure.
So just to cover my bases I'm gonna go through a couple of the other products that are rumored to be in the works that might make an appearance at the September 15th event.
Going from most likely to least likely.
And first off is the air tags or the physical version of the Find My iPhone which would allow you to track just about anything.
Then there's also those air pods studios which are the over the ear air pods.
Similar to the current beats, then you have a smaller, cheaper home pod And then the airpower mat because that one's always in the background.
And why not a 13 inch MacBook Pro and AR glasses because this would be such a good year to launch AR glasses, but I don't think they're ready yet.
So what do you guys think is going to be that one more thing at this event is the iPhone 12 going to make an appearance or at least a mention?
Let me know in the comment section below.
Also I want to let you know that we are going to have a live show for the apple event starting at 9:30am on Tuesday, so please join us as we discuss latest information about the event.
Then we're also going to be talking through the keynote and then have a post event analysis along with our first impressions of those new Apple products.
So I will see you at the apple.
