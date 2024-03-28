New Xbox Leaked 3:02 Watch Now

Mar 28, 2024 Video Games

Speaker 1: The next Xbox has just leaked. We just got low res photos of what appears to be a white Xbox Series X that doesn't have a disc drive at all. I'm going to give you all the details we have about this new console and what it means for you. Last night, gaming website X pewter published a series of leaked images of the new device. Based on these low quality images, we can see what looks almost exactly like the current Xbox Series X model. However, just like the series S, the new model is completely white and is [00:00:30] missing the disc drive. This actually makes those joke Xbox Fridge products from a couple of years back, even more accurate now that the X will come in white. The report says that the new Xbox model includes an upgraded heat sink to keep the system running cooler. No word on whether this box will have any power or memory upgrades, but here's hoping, especially since Sony is supposedly launching a PS five Pro later this year. Speaker 1: No performance improvement would make this new Xbox more of a competitor to the last year's. PS five Slim. That console featured [00:01:00] a smaller design and a small bump in storage space for the same price as the original PlayStation five. Additionally, that slim model could also attach a disc drive onto it later. Something Xbox has never hinted to doing for any of its machines. According to X Puter, this new Xbox is set to release sometime in June or July of this year, and 50 to a hundred dollars less than the current X. That would not only put it in the middle of the current $500 Xbox Series X and $300 Xbox Series S, [00:01:30] although you can find both of them pretty heavily discounted and quite often, but also give Xbox another cheaper console option. Compared to the PS five, Xbox is no stranger to digital only consoles. Speaker 1: The Series S, which launched alongside the X never had a disc drive. We can even go back a generation to the Xbox one s all digital edition and see Microsoft's first disc driveless console. It's extremely rare that I put a disc into any of my consoles. At this point, I typically buy all my games and movies digitally or [00:02:00] stream them. In fact, a lot of my Xbox only games come from my Game Pass subscription, and that's obviously just downloads. The DISC list series X lines up with leaked documents from last year. However, those images originally showed a cylindrical design. That product was Codenamed Brooklyn and came out during the Microsoft Activision lawsuit. At the time, Xbox CEO, Phil Spencer commented that these plans were real, but quite old at this point. It was unclear how accurate they were when revealed in September, 2023, alongside the Brooklyn [00:02:30] console were details of an upgraded Xbox controller code named Siebel. That controller featured a new direct to cloud connection that much like the Google Stadia controllers from a few years back would connect directly to your router and not just the single console. The other major upgrade was improved rumble and haptic feedback, something that Sony's PlayStation five controller already has. Yesterday's leaked images don't show any controller hardware, so this improved accessory is still a mystery. But what do you think? Are you fine with your consoles no longer having a disc drive? [00:03:00] Let me know in the comments and thanks for watching.