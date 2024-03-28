New Xbox Leaked
New Xbox Leaked
3:02
Watch Now

New Xbox Leaked

Video Games
Speaker 1: The next Xbox has just leaked. We just got low res photos of what appears to be a white Xbox Series X that doesn't have a disc drive at all. I'm going to give you all the details we have about this new console and what it means for you. Last night, gaming website X pewter published a series of leaked images of the new device. Based on these low quality images, we can see what looks almost exactly like the current Xbox Series X model. However, just like the series S, the new model is completely white and is [00:00:30] missing the disc drive. This actually makes those joke Xbox Fridge products from a couple of years back, even more accurate now that the X will come in white. The report says that the new Xbox model includes an upgraded heat sink to keep the system running cooler. No word on whether this box will have any power or memory upgrades, but here's hoping, especially since Sony is supposedly launching a PS five Pro later this year. Speaker 1: No performance improvement would make this new Xbox more of a competitor to the last year's. PS five Slim. That console featured [00:01:00] a smaller design and a small bump in storage space for the same price as the original PlayStation five. Additionally, that slim model could also attach a disc drive onto it later. Something Xbox has never hinted to doing for any of its machines. According to X Puter, this new Xbox is set to release sometime in June or July of this year, and 50 to a hundred dollars less than the current X. That would not only put it in the middle of the current $500 Xbox Series X and $300 Xbox Series S, [00:01:30] although you can find both of them pretty heavily discounted and quite often, but also give Xbox another cheaper console option. Compared to the PS five, Xbox is no stranger to digital only consoles. Speaker 1: The Series S, which launched alongside the X never had a disc drive. We can even go back a generation to the Xbox one s all digital edition and see Microsoft's first disc driveless console. It's extremely rare that I put a disc into any of my consoles. At this point, I typically buy all my games and movies digitally or [00:02:00] stream them. In fact, a lot of my Xbox only games come from my Game Pass subscription, and that's obviously just downloads. The DISC list series X lines up with leaked documents from last year. However, those images originally showed a cylindrical design. That product was Codenamed Brooklyn and came out during the Microsoft Activision lawsuit. At the time, Xbox CEO, Phil Spencer commented that these plans were real, but quite old at this point. It was unclear how accurate they were when revealed in September, 2023, alongside the Brooklyn [00:02:30] console were details of an upgraded Xbox controller code named Siebel. That controller featured a new direct to cloud connection that much like the Google Stadia controllers from a few years back would connect directly to your router and not just the single console. The other major upgrade was improved rumble and haptic feedback, something that Sony's PlayStation five controller already has. Yesterday's leaked images don't show any controller hardware, so this improved accessory is still a mystery. But what do you think? Are you fine with your consoles no longer having a disc drive? [00:03:00] Let me know in the comments and thanks for watching.

Up Next

New Xbox Leaked
240328-yt-xbox-leaked-image-v01

Up Next

New Xbox Leaked

PlayStation 5 Pro Leaked: Everything We Know
playstation5pro-leak-clean

PlayStation 5 Pro Leaked: Everything We Know

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Bringing an Old Story Into a Vast Open World
ff7rebirth-210224-land-00-00-01-19-still001

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Bringing an Old Story Into a Vast Open World

Pulse Elite Review: PlayStation's New Gaming Headset
240219-site-sony-pulse-elite-wireless-headset

Pulse Elite Review: PlayStation's New Gaming Headset

Everything Xbox Announced at its Business Update
240215-site-xbox-business-updatesupercut

Everything Xbox Announced at its Business Update

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Refines The Open World Formula
ff7r-050224-land-00-00-01-09-still001

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Refines The Open World Formula

Xreal Air 2 Pro Review
air2pro-sb-v1-copy-01-00-00-07-15-still003

Xreal Air 2 Pro Review

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
p1005566

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?

PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller
p1019278-00-00-00-00-still002.png

PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller

Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange
4k60-s-001-002-1-mp4-00-30-33-06-still001-00-00-00-00-still001.png

Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

New Xbox Leaked
240328-yt-xbox-leaked-image-v01

New Xbox Leaked

Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
pic3

Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter

Apple and Meta Are Competing for Your Memories
screenshot-2024-03-22-at-17-41-16.png

Apple and Meta Are Competing for Your Memories

Nvidia's Project GR00T vs. Tesla Optimus: Competing Robot Strategies
240321-site-nvidia-project-groot-vs-tesla-optimus-v1

Nvidia's Project GR00T vs. Tesla Optimus: Competing Robot Strategies

What Google Gemini AI on the iPhone Could Look Like
240321-site-apple-and-gemini-ai

What Google Gemini AI on the iPhone Could Look Like

DOJ Sues Apple: Everything to Know About the Antitrust Suit
240321-site-doj-sues-apple-for-antitrust-on-iphone-v2

DOJ Sues Apple: Everything to Know About the Antitrust Suit

Most Popular All most popular

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
innovation

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
240123-site-samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-review-4

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
circlesearchpic

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
samsung-galaxy-ring-clean

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
240111-site-best-of-ces-2024-1

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024

Latest Products All latest products

Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
pic3

Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter

Nuro R3 is an Adorable Self-Driving Snack Bar
240320-site-nuro-r3-first-look-v1

Nuro R3 is an Adorable Self-Driving Snack Bar

First Look: The $349 Nothing Phone 2A Aims to Brighten Your Day
240304-site-nothing-phone-2-first-look-v3

First Look: The $349 Nothing Phone 2A Aims to Brighten Your Day

Best of MWC 2024: Bendable Screens, AI Wearables and More
240229-site-best-of-show-at-mwc

Best of MWC 2024: Bendable Screens, AI Wearables and More

This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
240225-site-lenovo-translucent-laptop-concept-v3

This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display

Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
240225-site-motorola-rollable-concept

Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist

Latest How To All how to videos

Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
240311-site-windows-11-hidden-tips-and-tricks-v2

Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features

Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
VisionOS 1.0.3

Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
240216-site-galaxy-s24-ultra-tips-and-hidden-features-2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra

TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro
tiktok-on-vision-pro-clean

TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro

Get Your TV Ready for the Big Game: Super Bowl Setup Tips
superbowl-tv-settings-thumb1

Get Your TV Ready for the Big Game: Super Bowl Setup Tips

How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro
240202-site-spatial-computing-on-meta-quest-3

How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro