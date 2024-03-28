New Xbox Leaked
Speaker 1: The next Xbox has just leaked. We just got low res photos of what appears to be a white Xbox Series X that doesn't have a disc drive at all. I'm going to give you all the details we have about this new console and what it means for you. Last night, gaming website X pewter published a series of leaked images of the new device. Based on these low quality images, we can see what looks almost exactly like the current Xbox Series X model. However, just like the series S, the new model is completely white and is [00:00:30] missing the disc drive. This actually makes those joke Xbox Fridge products from a couple of years back, even more accurate now that the X will come in white. The report says that the new Xbox model includes an upgraded heat sink to keep the system running cooler. No word on whether this box will have any power or memory upgrades, but here's hoping, especially since Sony is supposedly launching a PS five Pro later this year. Speaker 1: No performance improvement would make this new Xbox more of a competitor to the last year's. PS five Slim. That console featured [00:01:00] a smaller design and a small bump in storage space for the same price as the original PlayStation five. Additionally, that slim model could also attach a disc drive onto it later. Something Xbox has never hinted to doing for any of its machines. According to X Puter, this new Xbox is set to release sometime in June or July of this year, and 50 to a hundred dollars less than the current X. That would not only put it in the middle of the current $500 Xbox Series X and $300 Xbox Series S, [00:01:30] although you can find both of them pretty heavily discounted and quite often, but also give Xbox another cheaper console option. Compared to the PS five, Xbox is no stranger to digital only consoles. Speaker 1: The Series S, which launched alongside the X never had a disc drive. We can even go back a generation to the Xbox one s all digital edition and see Microsoft's first disc driveless console. It's extremely rare that I put a disc into any of my consoles. At this point, I typically buy all my games and movies digitally or [00:02:00] stream them. In fact, a lot of my Xbox only games come from my Game Pass subscription, and that's obviously just downloads. The DISC list series X lines up with leaked documents from last year. However, those images originally showed a cylindrical design. That product was Codenamed Brooklyn and came out during the Microsoft Activision lawsuit. At the time, Xbox CEO, Phil Spencer commented that these plans were real, but quite old at this point. It was unclear how accurate they were when revealed in September, 2023, alongside the Brooklyn [00:02:30] console were details of an upgraded Xbox controller code named Siebel. That controller featured a new direct to cloud connection that much like the Google Stadia controllers from a few years back would connect directly to your router and not just the single console. The other major upgrade was improved rumble and haptic feedback, something that Sony's PlayStation five controller already has. Yesterday's leaked images don't show any controller hardware, so this improved accessory is still a mystery. But what do you think? Are you fine with your consoles no longer having a disc drive? [00:03:00] Let me know in the comments and thanks for watching.
Up Next
PlayStation 5 Pro Leaked: Everything We Know
PlayStation 5 Pro Leaked: Everything We Know
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Bringing an Old Story Into a Vast Open World
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Bringing an Old Story Into a Vast Open World
Pulse Elite Review: PlayStation's New Gaming Headset
Pulse Elite Review: PlayStation's New Gaming Headset
Everything Xbox Announced at its Business Update
Everything Xbox Announced at its Business Update
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Refines The Open World Formula
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Refines The Open World Formula
Xreal Air 2 Pro Review
Xreal Air 2 Pro Review
Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller
PlayStation Access: Hands-On With Sony's Radical Radial Controller
Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange
Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
New Xbox Leaked
New Xbox Leaked
Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
Apple and Meta Are Competing for Your Memories
Apple and Meta Are Competing for Your Memories
Nvidia's Project GR00T vs. Tesla Optimus: Competing Robot Strategies
Nvidia's Project GR00T vs. Tesla Optimus: Competing Robot Strategies
What Google Gemini AI on the iPhone Could Look Like
What Google Gemini AI on the iPhone Could Look Like
DOJ Sues Apple: Everything to Know About the Antitrust Suit
DOJ Sues Apple: Everything to Know About the Antitrust Suit
Most Popular All most popular
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Latest Products All latest products
Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
Nuro R3 is an Adorable Self-Driving Snack Bar
Nuro R3 is an Adorable Self-Driving Snack Bar
First Look: The $349 Nothing Phone 2A Aims to Brighten Your Day
First Look: The $349 Nothing Phone 2A Aims to Brighten Your Day
Best of MWC 2024: Bendable Screens, AI Wearables and More
Best of MWC 2024: Bendable Screens, AI Wearables and More
This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
This Concept Laptop from Lenovo Has a Transparent Display
Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
Motorola's Rollable Concept Phone Wraps on Your Wrist
Latest How To All how to videos
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro
TikTok Is Now on the Apple Vision Pro
Get Your TV Ready for the Big Game: Super Bowl Setup Tips
Get Your TV Ready for the Big Game: Super Bowl Setup Tips
How to Use a Quest 3 Like the Vision Pro