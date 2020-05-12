New Thunderbolt flaw discovered, Twitter to label misleading information

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Millions of computers made before 2019 are said to be vulnerable to physical attacks that take aim at a common component, the Thunderbolt port, it's called the thunder spy attack, which lets hackers reading copy data on a PC even if it's locked or asleep. In just a few minutes, the flaws make it possible for someone with five minutes alone with the computer, a screwdriver and some easily portable hardware to bypass security measures in order to steal data from encrypted drives. Twitter said Monday that it may add labels and warning messages to tweets that contain misleading or disputed information about the Coronavirus Assignment the company is stepping up its efforts to crack down on misinformation. misinformation has been an ongoing challenge for social networks. false claims that encourage people to drink bleach or not wear masks were harmful to people's health. Despite these efforts, conspiracy theories and hoaxes continue to spread on social media sites. And finally could COVID-19 set a new norm for surveillance and privacy. Surveillance tech is slowly integrated into our daily lives, with facial recognition getting edited as a convenience feature for casinos in ordering food. The Coronavirus has sped up that process in the name of public health. Shopping centers have long use Bluetooth trackers to determine crowd sizes and whereabouts and the pandemic has shifted. It's used to enable contact tracing. With governments beginning to ease their shelter in place lock downs and businesses reopening under extra precautions. Many will turn to tech for detection and enforcement. The future of surveillance in daily life will be decided in the next few years, with public safety and COVID-19 driving the debate. [MUSIC] We can see update today with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]

