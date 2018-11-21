Tech Today

New report on Galaxy S10 features, bitcoin dips below $5,000

Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. A new report says that Samsung's tenth anniversary Galaxy S10 will arrive in a huge 6.7 inch model code named Beyond X. It will support a whopping six cameras and feature 5G functionality as well. The Wall Street Journal says the cameras will be split between four on the back and two on the front. A total of three Galaxy S10s, in various sizes, are planned. BitCoin has dropped to it's lowest level in over a year, according to Coinbits. In December of 2017 it was valued at $17,000 The drop represents an overall downward trend for cryptocurrencies. BitCoin notably suffering the most, down more than 30% since last Thanksgiving. And finally, Valve is ending production of its popular Steam Link game streaming box. The device lets users play games from a network-connected PC on any screen with an HDMI input. It also doubles as an easy to use screen sharing set-up. The Steam Link box has been on sale for as low as $2.50 over the last year. Valve says it will continue to support the Steam Link until further notice. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
