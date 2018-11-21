New report on Galaxy S10 features, bitcoin dips below $5,000
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now.
A new report says that Samsung's tenth anniversary Galaxy S10 will arrive in a huge 6.7 inch model code named Beyond X. It will support a whopping six cameras and feature 5G functionality as well.
The Wall Street Journal says the cameras will be split between four on the back and two on the front.
A total of three Galaxy S10s, in various sizes, are planned.
BitCoin has dropped to it's lowest level in over a year, according to Coinbits.
In December of 2017 it was valued at $17,000 The drop represents an overall downward trend for cryptocurrencies.
BitCoin notably suffering the most, down more than 30% since last Thanksgiving.
And finally, Valve is ending production of its popular Steam Link game streaming box.
The device lets users play games from a network-connected PC on any screen with an HDMI input.
It also doubles as an easy to use screen sharing set-up.
The Steam Link box has been on sale for as low as $2.50 over the last year.
Valve says it will continue to support the Steam Link until further notice.
[MUSIC]
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
Tech IndustrySteamValveBitcoinSamsung
Up Next
Apple slashes iPhone production orders, Instagram goes after...
1:04
Apple's Tim Cook on tech regulation, former Facebook exec speaks...
1:20
Samsung's foldable phone next year? Sony bails on E3 2019
1:14
Facebook under scrutiny, a startup aims to bring AR to contact...
1:40
Netflix tests cheap mobile plans, Pixel 3 Night Sight now live
1:10
Amazon chooses HQ2 locations, Waymo's self-driving service may...
1:06
Samsung's foldable phone may arrive in March, Lyft's rewards...
1:12
Trump probed over AT&T, Amazon; Mars Rover gets a destination
1:24
MacBook Air reviews, Samsung's foldable phone
1:20
Google changes harassment policies, Tesla gets new chairperson