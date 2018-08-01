CNET
Best Products
Best Headphones
Best Laptops
Best Phones
Best TVs
Best Speakers
Best Routers
Best Smart Home
Best Tablets
Best Refrigerators
Best Washing Machines
Best Digital Cameras
Best Hard Drives
Best Printers
Best Wearable Tech
Best AV Receivers
Best iPhone Apps
Best MP3 Players
Best Media Streamers
Best Dishwashers
Best Coffee Machines
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "New musical NoseR sends up startups"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Special
Features
New musical NoseR sends up startups
Every phone needs a nose in this satirical look at the tech bubble.
2:32
/
August 1, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for New musical NoseR sends up startups.
Coming up next
Comic-Con 2018: Interviewing the Ninja Turtles in VR
How Ecobee's Donate your Data program helps smart-home scientists
Inside Ecobee, the smart-thermostat maker that's reinventing...
Overwatch's Philadelphia Fusion's Grand Finals advice and tips
Ghost hunt reveals eerie anomalies
Cosplay medics are here for your costume emergency
Disney's Play app adds effects, games to ride lines
At Comic-Con 2018, Star Trek: Discovery cast teases a more Trek-friendly...
The DC Comic-Con experience lets you channel Harley Quinn-levels...
London's huge, shirtless Jeff Goldblum statue is even sexier...
Latest
Culture videos
Airbnb brings its aggressive tactics to the Big Apple
1:02
July 24, 2018
From The 3:59 show: The home rental company tries fighting a new bill that restricts its business in New York City.
Play video
Cosplay medics are here for your costume emergency
2:40
July 22, 2018
At Comic-Con 2018, these volunteers are the "unsung heroes."
Play video
First look at Google's new Fuchsia OS in action
3:32
July 19, 2018
Google's working on a new OS that eclipses Android and Chrome OS, and Wave lets you use your own voice for navigation.
Play video
Art meets HoloLens augmented reality in Times Square
2:04
July 12, 2018
Mel Chin's Unmoored floats virtual boats in a flooded Manhattan to raise awareness of climate change.
Play video
Yanny or Laurel? Both are right!
2:32
July 6, 2018
Here's why we're hearing different words -- and how this audio mind game all started.
Play video
29Rooms in 90 seconds: Art at high speed
1:38
June 20, 2018
Refinery29's traveling immersive art installation features collaborations with Janelle Monáe, Jake Gyllenhaal, Haagen-Dazs and more.
Play video
Why Facebook's killing its trending topics
1:50
June 1, 2018
The world's largest social network said it's putting an end to the controversial feature.
Play video
San Francisco sees some vandalized electric scooters
1:32
May 30, 2018
Some people don't seem too happy about the thousands of e-scooters that have descended onto city streets.
Play video