New Mac products galore

It's Wednesday, July 20th, 2011. I'm Wilson Tang on cnet.com and it's time to get loaded. After announcing record-breaking earnings yesterday, Apple launched several major new products this morning. First, Mac OS X Lion is available for purchase from the Mac App Store for just 29 dollars. Check out CNET's in-depth coverage of the new operating system and whether you should upgrade or not. OS X Lion isn't just for previous Mac owners though. The new OS powers Apple's new Mac offerings this morning as well the much anticipated update to the MacBook Air has arrived. As expected, the new ultra-portable laptop run on Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 and i7 processors starting at 1.6 GHz and customizable up to a 1.8 GHz dual-core processor. The new MacBook Air also include a Thunderbolt port and they bring back the backlit keyboard. Also, updated this morning was the Mac Mini which now has improved graphics and also brings Thunderbolt support as well. Finally, Apple has updated its cinema displays which are now just called Thunderbolt Display and you guessed it, it support Thunderbolt ports. Roku is updating its lineup of streaming video boxes this morning with three new models that adds motion-sensing in gaming. They're called the Roku 2 HD, XD, and XS and retail at $60, $80, and $100 respectively. The new box is still streamed to more than 250 channels like Netflix and Hulu Plus. But now, it also come with support for A0211 and Wi-Fi. The motion-sensing Bluetooth remote only comes at the 100 dollar Roku 2 XS model but is available separately for 30 dollars for other models and comes with a 2 GB microSD card. Sonos has released a new network speaker called the Play: 3 that comes with a lower price than in previous Sonos' offerings. The 299 dollar wireless HiFi system can stream your iTunes music collection or connect to services like Last. FM, iHeartRadio, and Pandora. The new Play: 3 Speakers come in black or white and support three drivers that include a Twitter and two mid-range drivers. T-Mobile has announced new smartphone plans that include unlimited voice calls, unlimited text messages, and unlimited data starting at just $59.99 a month. The new aggressive pricing target, Sprint which has a similar plans starting at $69.99 a month. None of the plans have data over its fees and become available on July 24th. Finally, as hacking and computer security becomes a main stream issues, Google wants to help by letting users know that the computer is may be infected with malware. When users search on Google, a malware warning will appear at the top of search results page and Google detects that the computer has been infected. Google instituted this system after it noticed traffic was being redirected to third party proxy servers. The issue seems to only affect Windows-based PCs. Those are your headlines for today. I'm Wilson Tang for cnet.com and you've just been loaded.