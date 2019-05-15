New Intel chip flaw discovered, OnePlus 7 Pro review
A new major flaw has been discovered with an intel chips bringing back memories of the melt down and Spector falls from last year.
With researchers from more than a dozen different organisations releasing their findings.
In order for a hacker to access sensitive data they first have to get a malicious piece of software running on your device.
Experts believe this might be the beginning of a whole new wave of chip issues moving forward.
The Financial Times is reporting the messaging app WhatsApp has a vulnerability inside it that allowed attackers to install spyware onto phones through the app's call feature.
Engineers at the Facebook-owned company have issued a patch for customers Earlier in the week.
Finally, we've got a review of the OnePlus7 Pro on CNET, the latest offering from the Chinese phone maker.
It's fast, takes great photos and is $80 less than Samsung and iPhone rivals.
It is a little weightier than most devices though.
It isn't fully waterproof.
Overall though it is one of Android's best values.
