How
To Video
New features in Android O
Curious to see what's new in Android O? Here are five features from the latest developer preview of Android.
1:31
/
March 22, 2017
How to use Alexa on your iPhone
1:47
March 17, 2017
Now you can use Amazon's voice assistant to play audiobooks and music or get weather updates while you shop from your iPhone...
Play video
How to set up Nintendo Switch parental controls with a phone
1:13
March 8, 2017
The Switch has a phone app that can monitor Switch and turn it off with timers. Good news for parents, sad for kids who want...
Play video
Turn off Live Photos on your iPhone
1:13
March 8, 2017
A Live Photo looks just like a regular photo -- until you touch it. Find out how to disable the feature and save some storage...
Play video
10 Google Home Easter eggs to try
2:31
March 8, 2017
In true Google fashion, Google Home comes loaded with Easter eggs and other humorous responses. Here are some fun ones to...
Play video
7 devices an Airbnb host should put in their house
1:56
March 3, 2017
Before you open your home to paying guests, install these items to make life easier for everyone.
Play video
Put a shutdown timer on your Windows desktop with this command
1:24
March 3, 2017
Shut down your computer later with this quick and easy shortcut.
Play video
Six things to know about home theater projectors
2:16
March 2, 2017
Projectors are awesome, delivering huge, beautiful images for less money than you'd think. But they're not for everyone.
Play video
5 tips and tricks for brewing better coffee at home
2:58
February 22, 2017
Making better coffee at home is easier than you think. Here are 5 crucial steps to help you get started.
Play video
Find out your current Wi-Fi speed in seconds
1:14
February 14, 2017
CNET editor Dong Ngo shares a quick tip on how to find out at what Wi-Fi speed your computer is currently connected.
Play video
5 Apple TV tips and tricks
2:40
February 9, 2017
In the last year alone, Apple TV has gained a lot of useful features. Here are 5 tips and tricks to help you make the most...
Play video
Latest
videos
Android O will make your battery last longer
1:28
March 21, 2017
Google's released the details on its next version of Android. Want better battery life? You got it. But what does Android O stand for?
Play video
T-Mobile trying to solve 911 'ghost call' mystery
2:01
March 16, 2017
A so-called "ghost-call" technology glitch in the emergency call system in Dallas may have caused the death of a six-month-old baby...
Play video
Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked for the 2,128th time?
1:11
March 7, 2017
It seems like every day new images of Samsung's next superphone pop up.
Play video
Best keyboard apps for iPhone
1:05
March 3, 2017
Don't settle for the default keyboard on your iPhone when there are plenty of other options on the App Store.
Play video
5G lets you remotely perform surgery with a robot arm
1:08
March 2, 2017
The demonstration set up by Ericsson illustrates the lag-free capabilities of a 5G network.
Play video
Unlimited plans are back: Do you know why?
2:40
March 1, 2017
Cooley offers up the ins and outs of the new unlimited wireless plans before you belly up to one.
Play video
Nokia 3310 vs. iPhone 7 in a real city battle
2:27
February 28, 2017
We took to the streets of Barcelona to see whether the cute new 3310 can cope with the demands of today's phone users.
Play video
Hottest phones unveiled at MWC 2017
2:50
February 28, 2017
LG, Sony, Nokia and more -- the six most popular phones from Mobile World Congress on CNET right now.
Play video