New details revealed for the December iMac Pro

New details revealed for the December iMac ProThe iPhone is named one of the top 10 gadgets of 2017 by Time, the HomePod is delayed and Tim Cook makes an emoji boo-boo.
[MUSIC]. [SOUND]. What's going on? Brian Tong here and welcome to the Apple Bite for everything good and bad inside the world of Apple. Did you really think we were going to leave you hanging without an episode because it's Thanksgiving? It's a short week but come on let's get to it. Alright Time Magazine named the Iphone ten one of their best twenty five inventions of two thousand and seventeen. And yeah I know, some of you are like really, time? Now let's just not make this a two hour debate about if it really is or not. But let's say Apple, okay, you put a lot of the pieces together even though an OLED screen, and face recognition, and a buggy iOS have been done before, but Apple is doing it differently. Wait, I know It had to be because of animojis. I knew it. Now some of the other top 25 inventions. What about the eSight 3, glasses that help give sight to the blind. Or the adaptable airless tires from Michelin. Even the ember mug that heats your coffee just right. I'm on board with those. Then Time narrowed it down to their top ten gadgets for 2017. And at number one, drumroll please, the Nintendo Switch. And at number two, the iPhone X, and let's give some love to number three, the Microsoft Surface laptop. If we go down to number nine, guess what, the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE. And really, that's a product I'm now 100% behind if you're someone who works out or has an active lifestyle, They finally made in Apple Watch with Watch OS four worth getting for me after all these years. Now we posted a stand alone reaction to the home pod delay [MUSIC] to the early two thousand eighteen. You can look for it if you haven't seen it already but one product that is still expected to make it's December two thousand seventeen time frame, Apple's IMAC Pro. Tell me you didn't forget about this powerhouse that is really not your mother's IMAC. Now you can always count on developers to dig deep into the code before we see anything for ourselves, and Steven Troon Smith and Jonathan Levin and Gill Herm Rambo uncovered a lot before the iPhone X's release. They've done the same for the iMac Pro. Now, get this, the new iMac Pro will reportedly include an A10 processor with 512 megs of RAM that will run its own variant of iOS called Bridge OS Full functionality of the A10 chip isn't known yet. But Guilherme Rambo posted confirmation that it will have support for Hey Siri functionality and it could possibly work even with the iMac Pro turned off. Now the iMac Pro looks amazing and it still doesn't have an official release date. But it also has an amazing price. Starting at $4999. Like I said, not your momma's iMac. All right, more iPhone future stories even if plenty of you people are still waiting to get their iPhone X. According to Fast Company, Apple is leaning heavily toward chosing Intel's 5G modem for future iPhones and are already working with Intel on the upcoming tech. Discussion with [UNKNOWN] are described as limited but they have superior motive performance that have been tested. Now apple and [UNKNOWN] they're in an ugly back and fourth legal battle right now so it's not like they're gonna kiss and make up anytime soon. The report says [UNKNOWN] 5G modems offer more specialized features for carriers but many of those features wont be adopted by the carriers and they believe intel hardware will be enough for future devices. And also check us out at digitize reports as Apple's working toward mass production of thinner and brighter micro LED displays to be used in future Apple products and you know what they should be. They have all the benefits that older displays do over LCD but can be even thinner, brighter, and more energy efficient than [UNKNOWN]. Now the top candidate to get these screens first would most likely be a future Apple watch. Apple also recently opened to the visitor center for the first time to public on it's apple campus dubbed Apple Parks. If you are in town, go check it out. We will be working to get out there on our own. In the Apple executive whoops of the week, CEO Time cook tweeted out a congratulatory message to Australia for passing it's same sex marriage vote. The only problem Cook tweeted out an emoji of the New Zealand flag instead of the Australian flag. Come on, Tim that's a bad apple. [SOUND] Now, he replaced it shortly after everyone called him out. And Tim, it's so obvious. Come on, everyone knows that the Australian flag features the large Commonwealth star because the star Is a symbol of Australia. And the New Zealand flag has just four five-pointed stars in red with a white outline, while Australia has four seven-pointed stars and one five-pointed star, duh. And I know this because I just used this amazing tool on the Internet called Google. Alright that's gonna do it for this week's show. To everyone celebrating Thanksgiving, enjoy the time with your loved ones and people that matter. You can also forward your amazing stuffing or like cranberry sauce recipes. I love that. Send them to me by email theapplebyte@cnet.com or to me at Brian Tong. Thanks for watching until next time on the byte of the apple.