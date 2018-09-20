Your video,
"New $50 Echo Dot gets fabric mesh design"
New $50 Echo Dot gets fabric mesh design
Hey guys, I'm here in Seatlle, Washington, at Amazon's Day One headquarters, taking a look at all of the new gadgets that Amazon dropped on us this week.
And right here I've got the third gen Echo Dot.
This is the, like I said, third version of this in just as many years.
And it's gonna cost the same $50 as before.
But now you get a bigger design that has fabric here around the sides, more like the Google Home Mini, and kind of more in line with the rest of the Echo lineup.
And also improved sound quality, too.
We'll know exactly how much better once we get a chance to test it out, but I'll bet you it's right on par with the Google Home Mini, if not maybe a little bit better as Amazon really likes to one up them when they get a chance.
Aside from the design tweaks and the sound improvements, there's not much that's new here.
This is the same overall idea as before with four buttons up top, you've got the volume up volume down, and the The mute button and then the activation button.
And here on the side, you've got the power jack and the aux-in input that'll let you connect it with external speakers.
You can also connect using bluetooth.
Also new, a third color option in addition to the white and black ones from [UNKNOWN].
before, you're also going to get kind of a space gray looking model in the middle.
Now this wasn't a huge surprise out of all the stuff that Amazon announced today and again there was quite a lot.
This is probably the thing that we were most confident we would see, we actually saw the leaked photographs of this exact product a couple of weeks ago and the product that we're seeing now, lines up with those leaks.
It's the same design, it's the same overall approach, better sound quality, that was all accurate.
Amazon says you can pre order the new Echo Dot at that 50 dollar price point starting today, with units expected to ship out next month in October.
As soon as we get our hands on one of the CNet Smart Home, we'll test it out and let you know what we think.
Smart HomeAmazon
