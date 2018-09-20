Your video, "New $50 Echo Dot gets fabric mesh design"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET First Look

CNET First Look

New $50 Echo Dot gets fabric mesh design

Transcript
Hey guys, I'm here in Seatlle, Washington, at Amazon's Day One headquarters, taking a look at all of the new gadgets that Amazon dropped on us this week. And right here I've got the third gen Echo Dot. This is the, like I said, third version of this in just as many years. And it's gonna cost the same $50 as before. But now you get a bigger design that has fabric here around the sides, more like the Google Home Mini, and kind of more in line with the rest of the Echo lineup. And also improved sound quality, too. We'll know exactly how much better once we get a chance to test it out, but I'll bet you it's right on par with the Google Home Mini, if not maybe a little bit better as Amazon really likes to one up them when they get a chance. Aside from the design tweaks and the sound improvements, there's not much that's new here. This is the same overall idea as before with four buttons up top, you've got the volume up volume down, and the The mute button and then the activation button. And here on the side, you've got the power jack and the aux-in input that'll let you connect it with external speakers. You can also connect using bluetooth. Also new, a third color option in addition to the white and black ones from [UNKNOWN]. before, you're also going to get kind of a space gray looking model in the middle. Now this wasn't a huge surprise out of all the stuff that Amazon announced today and again there was quite a lot. This is probably the thing that we were most confident we would see, we actually saw the leaked photographs of this exact product a couple of weeks ago and the product that we're seeing now, lines up with those leaks. It's the same design, it's the same overall approach, better sound quality, that was all accurate. Amazon says you can pre order the new Echo Dot at that 50 dollar price point starting today, with units expected to ship out next month in October. As soon as we get our hands on one of the CNet Smart Home, we'll test it out and let you know what we think.
Smart HomeAmazon

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

Amazon's devices chief on his vision for Alexa

3:48

Amazon remakes the Wall Clock with Alexa built-in

2:15

Ticketmaster allegedly has shady dealings with resellers, says report

1:38

Amazon launches Echo Auto for your car

2:24

Amazon announces Fire TV Recast DVR

2:56

Amazon unveils a slew of Alexa gadgets for the smart home

3:51

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

5 reasons not to buy the iPhone XS or XS Max

3:35

iOS 12: 9 hidden features you should check out right now

2:28

iPhone XS reviews are in, and our Apple Watch Series 4 first impressions

5:14

Amazon launches Echo Auto for your car

2:24

Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends

2:04

iPhone XS and XS Max madness kicks off

1:57

LATEST PRODUCTS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Amazon Alexa 2018 event: Editors react

9:57

Amazon's new subwoofer pairs with its Echo smart speakers

1:01

Amazon's new Echo Show boasts a revamped design

1:40

Amazon's new Microwave responds to voice commands

1:22

New $50 Echo Dot gets fabric mesh design

1:29

GoPro Hero7 Black is its most stable-shooting camera yet

2:26

LATEST HOW TO ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

iOS 12: 9 hidden features you should check out right now

2:28

5 ways to set parental controls in the YouTube Kids app

2:03

4 tips to prepare your iPhone for iOS 12

2:18

Sell your old iPhone for the most money

2:32

Check out these 4 great package-tracking apps for Android

1:37

3 hidden iPhone photography tricks

1:05