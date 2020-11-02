Netflix price hike, Google Play Music's last days

Transcript
Transcription not available for Netflix price hike, Google Play Music's last days.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

94 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

966 episodes

What the Future

346 episodes

Tech Today

1336 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Facebook, Twitter and Google face Congress over free speech

4:10

Everything AMD just revealed at its RX 6000 graphics card event

5:45

Big tech explains how it will fight foreign government hacks in US elections

7:12

Hawaii senator calls big tech congressional hearing 'a sham'

6:19

Twitter CEO gets yelled at by Sen. Ted Cruz

8:44

Twitter, Google and Facebook make their opening statements to Congress

3:48

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Ransomware may ramp up, Apple reportedly developing search engine

1:35

What makes the iPhone 12 so great anyway?

1:34

Windows 10 fall 2020 update: Here's what's new

2:46

What's new to stream for November 2020

4:34

Apple Maps vs. Google Maps cycling comparison

6:34

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Vizio M-Series Quantum TV review: Lots of TV for less than you think

4:51

The Insta360 One X2 made me feel like a kid again

9:28

Bose Frames 2.0 audio sunglasses review

5:53

The PS5's DualSense is a surprising reinvention of the PlayStation controller

5:15

The world may finally be ready for Surface Pro X

5:12

Amazon Luna: Hands-on with the new cloud gaming service

4:03

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37