Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Microsoft wants to bring broadband to millions of rural Americans"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Microsoft wants to bring broadband to millions of rural Americans

The company announces its intention to turn unused TV signals into high-speed internet in a dozen states.
1:15 /
Transcript
Microsoft wants to bring broadband Internet access to the rural United States. In the United States, over 23 million Americans in rural communities do not have access to broadband Internet. Microsoft outlined its plan to connect 2 million of those rural Americans over the next five years. The company wants to use television whitespace to bridge the gap. TV whitespace is the unused spectrum in television bands. TV wide space is also capable of reaching great distances while being able to pass through obstacles like buildings, trees, and hills. Microsoft is not seeking to become a telecom, instead it would partner with local internet service providers. The company says it will have at least 12 projects active in 12 states in the next 12 months. Microsoft claims its methods are about 80% less expensive than using fiber cables for broadband access. The company has already deployed 20 TV wide space projects with 185,000 users. Not everybody is on board with Microsoft's plan though. The National Association of Broadcasters has filed comments with the FCC opposing Microsoft's plan to set aside one nationwide channel for white space use. For more details, check out cnet.com. I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Google Pixel 2 leak shows new design and slimmer bezels
Google Pixel 2 leak shows new design and slimmer bezels
4:35 July 11, 2017
Also, Android Police reveals the first renders of what's believed to be the second-generation Google Pixel XL, and it looks good. Samsung...
Play video
Video: Oculus Rift gets a big price cut, Twitter debuts new anti-trolling tools
Oculus Rift gets a big price cut, Twitter debuts new anti-trolling tools
1:20 July 11, 2017
Today's major tech stories include Oculus Rift and Touch's massive $200 price drop, Amazon's quiet roll out of a smart-home installation...
Play video
Video: Trump U-turns on Russian security deal, Oculus price falls
Trump U-turns on Russian security deal, Oculus price falls
1:23 July 10, 2017
In today's tech news, President Trump changes his mind on cybersecurity deal with Vladimir Putin, first Tesla Model 3 rolls off production...
Play video
Video: Qualcomm continues its battle with Apple, and Microsoft lays off thousands
Qualcomm continues its battle with Apple, and Microsoft lays off thousands
1:09 July 8, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, Qualcomm seeks to ban iPhones in the US due to a patent dispute. Meanwhile, Microsoft is cutting some of its...
Play video
Video: Tesla to build enormous battery in Australia
Tesla to build enormous battery in Australia
1:44 July 7, 2017
The project would improve South Australia's electrical grid. Elon Musk says the installation will be done within 100 days from the...
Play video
Video: Make your phone read to you
Make your phone read to you
1:09 July 7, 2017
Get your Android or iPhone to read you anything on screen by turning on this feature.
Play video
Video: Microsoft and SoundCloud cut jobs, HBO coming to Hulu
Microsoft and SoundCloud cut jobs, HBO coming to Hulu
1:03 July 7, 2017
Today's big tech stories include Microsoft's cutting of 3,000 sales jobs, SoundCloud laying off 40% of its workforce and HBO and Cinemax...
Play video
Video: Will face scanning replace Touch ID on the iPhone 8?
Will face scanning replace Touch ID on the iPhone 8?
3:53 July 6, 2017
New reports claim Apple is testing face scanning with intentions to eventually phase out Touch ID. Jay-Z's "4:44" is coming to Apple...
Play video