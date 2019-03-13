SXSW 2019

Men can now breastfeed

Transcript
[MUSIC] Now a days, dad's want to be more involved with taking care of their babies. And what better way to do that, than with the Father's Nursing Assistant. This fake breast apparatus from Japanese company Densu, claims to help baby falls asleep easier. The device vibrates when the infant drinks allowing them to feel more actively engaged in the child growing process. There is also accompanying that displays how much milk the child has drunk and how long has drunk for. [MUSIC] The device conformed to the infant's body has a natural texture and is also heated to stimulate the comforting body temperature of the mother, all of which are optimal for inducing sleep. [MUSIC] By wearing the device, new dads can help to be their baby's new breast-friend. Currently, the father's nursing assistant is still a prototype but they're actively searching for partners. Stay tuned for more South by Southwest coverage from CNET.com. Now, shh, the baby's trying to sleep. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]
