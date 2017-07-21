Major dark web shutdown, YouTube fights extremist content

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Major dark web shutdown, YouTube fights extremist contentToday's major tech headlines include the largest dark web shutdown in history, YouTube's effort to redirect viewers away from extremist videos and Google's Motion Stills app finally making its way to Android.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Two of the three largest dark web marketplaces have been shut down thanks to a combined effort from the Department of Justice and Europol. AlphaBay and Hansa were taken offline as they were providing a haven for customers trying to obtain illegal goods. The combined size of both sites make this the greatest dark web takedown in history, sustainably eclipsing the Silk Road shut down four years ago. In an effort to redirect views away from extremist videos, Google's YouTube is attempting to use it's jigsaw technology to curb the amount of views recruiting views for see. This is the first of many steps Google plans to take against terrorist related content on YouTube, in collaboration with Twitter, Facebook and Microsoft. And finally, Google is set to release its Motion Stills app on Android, which is software that can stabilize shaky video, shorten videos for that fast forward effect, and much more. Oddly enough, though, Motion Stills first appeared on iOS a year ago but makes its Android debut this week. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store.