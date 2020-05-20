MacBook Air vs. 13-inch MacBook Pro vs. 16-inch MacBook Pro: Which Mac is right for you?
MacBooks are among the most universally useful laptops you can buy.
But it's not always easy to pick the right one.
They go from 999 to $3,000 or more.
I'm going to show you how to make sure you're not buying too little Macbook or too much
[MUSIC]
It's actually easier today to pick the right Mac Book than it was in the past used to be able to get a 12 inch MacBook a 13 inch MacBook Air 13 inch MacBook Pro without a touch bar a 13 inch Pro with the touch bar.
A 15 inch Pro.
These days, Apple has really pared it down, there are only three main MacBooks.
There's the 13 inch MacBook Air, there's there's the 13 inch MacBook Pro, those all have touch bars now.
And the new 16 inch MacBook Pro, which of course, replaces the older 15 inch model.
So yes, that cuts out some of the potential just right for you models.
But it also makes it easier to choose.
Especially because even though these MacBooks look and feel very similar inside under the hood, they're actually very different, so there's going to be one out of these that you naturally gravitate towards.
For many years I call the MacBook Air, the most universally useful laptop that you could buy.
It cost 999, it was great for students, for entrepreneurs, for coffee shop writers, for basic creative types, it was really the laptop that you saw everywhere all the time.
Now, over the years, it started to get a little bit dated, it got left behind, it had a lower resolution screen compared to a lot of other laptops.
It had a really thick bezel around the display that looked dated after a while.
Even mid tier windows laptops were really starting to blow it out of the water.
So a couple of years ago, Apple gave it a total top to bottom revision and now the MacBook Air looks and feels a lot like the MacBook Pro at least on the outside.
Inside, there's still a bunch of differences.
The most important thing though is that the MacBook Air is back down to that magic 999 price after spending a couple years at slightly higher prices, there is a catch however, yes you can get it for 999 I continue to strongly, strongly recommend you throw in an extra hundred bucks because 999 gets you an Intel Core i three CPU..
Which is okay but I'm not spending $1,000 for a core i3.
If you give them another hundred dollars 1099 you get the Intel Core i5 version which I think you're gonna be much happier with long term.
I'm sligtly annoyed I call it the $100 core five tax but it's still a fantastic deal.
So if you're going to go with a MacBook Air, that's the one to get.
Now the caveats are the processors in the air are not as robust as in the pro models, they use the Y series Intel processors instead of the.
More mainstream use series.
You don't get a touch bar if you cared about that and you probably don't but you don't.
And you only have the option of two USB C ports both on one side of the laptop.
You can't get more in an air no matter what In the pro you can get up to four USB ports, two on each side and that's a lot easier to use if you're plugging your peripherals and accessories, or you just wanna plug the power cable in on, the right side instead of the left side.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro is the most recently updated MacBook.
They just updated it for 2020 with, new processors More storage space, they doubled the storage and all of the models.
And of course, they added the magic keyboard that's the improved keyboard that gets rid of the butterfly keyboard everybody hated.
So now every MacBook has that magic keyboard.
So you don't have to worry about which model you're going to pick.
You get that no matter what.
Now there are a couple of catches to the 13 inch MacBook Pro.
1. if you want the newer 10th generation Intel CPUs, well then you got to get one of the more expensive models does not come on the entry level models.
And if you want the four USBC ports instead of just two again, that's only on the more expensive models.
Now of course, you get the touch bar even in the least expensive 13 inch pro which starts at 1299.
It's not as useful as Apple says it is and it's not as useless as everybody else says it is.
I actually find I use it Pretty often for a couple of things I play around with the volume and the brightness on my MacBook with it.
And sometimes some contextual menus pop up that are very handy like when I'm using the calculator, you'll get all the calculator controls right there They're on the touch bar.
So that's actually pretty cool.
Since they're kind of close in price, you might be tempted to go with the less expensive MacBook Air over the 13 inch MacBook Pro.
And for a lot of people, that's gonna be the right choice.
If you're doing more processor intensive things, like working a lot in Photoshop or premiere, or things where you need a better CPU, well, then you're gonna gravitate more towards the pro.
Although I still think for most people If you're looking for a 13 inch Apple laptop, the MacBook Air is still the right choice.So the 13 inch MacBook Air 13 inch MacBook Pro,a lot of similarities there, but there's another player.
It has been many many years and I still hear people lamenting about the late great 17 inch MacBook Pro even though Apple discontinued it way back in 2012 people always wanted a bigger screen Mac Book.
Well, it's back kind of now it's the 16 inch MacBook Pro which replaces the 15 inch so it's it's right in the middle of there between the 15 and the old 17.
The main selling point of course is all of that screen real estate which you You may need, if you're doing a lot of creative work, photos and videos, or even if you're a number cruncher, and you just need to have a tremendous amount of material in front of you on the screen at all times.In a way it's a desktop replacement, but you still wanna be able to carry it around occasionally.
It's much, much bigger than the other two MacBooks, but for 16 inch laptop, is still thinner and lighter, more portable than a lot of just regular windows 15 inch laptops.
Now like the old 15 inch MacBook Pro, the 16 inch Pro is ridiculously expensive starts at 2399 goes way up from there.
These are the only Mac books you can get with discrete graphics.
They have a couple of different AMD radian options.
Mac's are still not gaming machines, but there are more and more games that are cross compatible with Mac now.
So having a G GPU helps with that as well.
I still don't think anybody buys a Mac for gaming.
That said, You don't necessarily need the 16 inch MacBook Pro if you're doing things that are moderately graphics intensive because at least the other models include Intel Iris graphics, which is at least a step up from the regular off the shelf Intel graphics to get in everyday mainstream laptops.
So you got three different MacBooks, different capabilities, different components, which one do you choose?
I'd say if you're an everyday user web, surfing social media, watching movies online, go to the coffee shop, working on your novel, even doing some creative stuff or you're at school, you're working on your startup, chances are that 999 MacBook Air is right for you with the caveat that you throw in another hundred bucks and get the core i5.
If it's really gone back to being one of those great universally useful laptops, and I think for most people, that's probably the right choice.
Now, if you really want the touch bar which is probably unlikely or you really want extra USBC ports, or you need the US series processors that are more robust and the why series processes in the air, then there's a good case be made for the 13 inch MacBook Pro.
It's a little heftier, it just does a little bit more.
I don't think there's a strong case to be made for just everyday average computer users to wanna get that one.
But if you're looking for something that's literally more professional, that's why they call it the Pro.
Now the last case is that 16 inch MacBook Pro.
That's really for someone who's looking for a desktop replacement, or you really need a discrete GPU If you're doing high end video editing or doing high end Photoshop work, you're working in 3D modeling, or you just want that big gigantic screen although that's a pretty hefty premium to pay just for a bigger screen.
Using that big 16 inch screen however, is pretty amazing.
And after having it for a while, I frankly found it's pretty hard to go back to the plain old 13 inch screen.
