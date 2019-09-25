Loop is an Alexa device you wear on your finger

[MUSIC]
One of the many Alexa enabled devices that we saw this year at Amazon's big September event was this guy.
This is the Echo loop is $130 ring of Alexa built right in.
It's a shortcut for Alexa, you were in your hand.
So the way this thing works is you've got a little button on the inside.
It's not always listening to the voice for the week where the way other echo products are.
Instead you Activated by clicking that button.
So you're gonna wear it on your hand with the button kind of facing your thumb.
He gives a button to press, you feel some haptic feedback, he asked a question and then you hold it up to your ear to get a very discreet response from Alexa.
And that's really it.
The great thing about this is you can also use it for quick voice calls.
You can program a specific contact or number that you're going to be able to call with a double click Then either through the Alexa voice service or through this dialing a number, you can call and have a very quick conversation with someone using your ring.
That's the picture for the Alexa enabled Echo Loop.
So we'll see this when it starts coming out later this year.
It's an invitation only gadget, $130, like I said.
You can request that invitation on Amazon, and they say it's gonna start shipping out by the end of the year.
Now between this Echo Loop and those new Echo Frames, those eyeglasses, the idea really seems to be to get Alexa with you on the go, and a big reason for that is you can trigger location-based routines when Alexa knows specifically where you are.
You can say tell me this when I get to work or remind me to do that when I get home.
These little devices that are tied to your phone and they know your location, they're gonna know where you are.
And when you're entering and leaving those geo fenced areas and be able to trigger routines that way.
That's a pretty compelling new use case, but also means there's a lot of location data that's being tracked by these things.
So we'll see how consumers react to that and how Amazon handles that as they continue to sell products.
