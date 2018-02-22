Lighthouse might just be the smartest smart home cam

CNET First Look
Lighthouse might just be the smartest smart home camHowever, after a week of testing, this cam still has a lot to prove.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The Lighthouse Interactive Assistant might be the most advanced smart home camera we've ever tested. Beyond what you'd expect from a normal WiFi connected cam, Lighthouse has a 3D time of flight sensor. That's the same sensor used in self driving cars That allows it to sense the depth of space so it can detect motion but it will also know if that motion was by a shadow or a person. It can even tell the difference between a person and a pet. Lighthouse also learns faces. And all of these smarts go into its easy-to-use app Along with its custom designed voice assistant, because it knows faces, people, pets. The app's really awesome. It also has a really intuitive search in there. So you can say tell me when Andrew comes home or tell me if Andrew doesn't get home by 3 PM. And it will understand all of that criteria when you search Now, I said earlier that LIghthouse might be the most advanced camera we've ever tested because we've only been testing it for about a week. And we need to give it a little more time to learn faces and test it in a couple of different environments. Environments before we issue a final verdict. That said, after a week of testing it's a little bit more ordinary as a camera than I expected. It hasn't learned anybody's face with 100% reliability yet. And because it relies on geofencing, sometimes, it doesn't really know whether you're home or away. And it doesn't understand most actions like running yet. I'm also curious to see how much smarter it gets once it fully learns everybody's face. Lighthouse is expensive. The cam on its own is $300 versus 200 for most of its competitors. And you pretty much have to pay the $10 a, Month subscription fee to take advantage of most of its smarts. Because of that pricing, even though the app is awesome, I need to see a little more from the cam itself to recommend it. Stay tuned for the full review.