LG's OLED 2020 TVs are rollable, 8K and flush-mount
Hey guys, David Katz Meyer at CES 2020 and guess where I am.
This is the LG suite in the Mandalay Bay.
Let's go check it out.
So LG has a bunch of new TVs coming out this year.
I gonna take you right through them.
This is a beautiful little sweet they got going here.
This is the very top of the Mandalay Bay hotel.
Step past these guys here they want so we'll start with the coolest thing.
Maybe you remember this from last year.
This is the LG rollable TV.
Wait, what TV you're asking.
What is this TV?
I don't know.
Is there a TV here?
Who can tell?
Wait, what the heck?
Look at this thing.
I mean, seriously.
This just comes right up out of the stand here.
Look at that.
It's a 65 inch OLED TV.
They somehow managed to roll it up inside here to give it x-ray vision.
This would be like a little poster under here.
And just rolls right up start watching TV, or a mass storage device with photo and video with your custom LG demo.
And boom, there it is.
This is a standard OLED TV otherwise, but of course it's really about this amazing thing.
It also goes down halfway into a new little mode that they're calling line mode.
So this thing lowers a little bit.
You get this effect of it being.
Look at it, it's going down.
So just appreciate this lowering for a minute, everybody, please.
I mean, I can hear the motor?
No, I can't, totally silent.
So in case you're wondering, they haven't set a price yet.
This thing I'm hearing is around $60,000.
If you have to ask, don't.
Which is, again, ridiculously expensive for a 65 inch OLED TV.
But hey, you know what?
You're rich guy with a really nice view by the way rich, can you look at this view here, which is my camera man.
Beautiful.
So that was LGs rollable OLED TV behind me is another LG TV a lot larger.
This is a 77 inch TV with 8k resolution.
So AK is a new fangled resolution.
It's four times resolution of 4k.
There's no AK content out right now.
TV looks beautiful but don't expect to actually be able to watch much on it.
We're showing some YouTube videos with AK right now they look really nice but most of the stuff we're gonna be watching is 4k if that CBS fancy processing to up convert that stuff from whatever resolution is to hit the 8k pixels on the screen, but the really cool thing about this is the screen size is a 77 inch TV LG also makes wait for it and 88 inch version and that's not here.
That TV right now sells for $30,000.
So these things are not cheap.
Of course the 77 probably a little bit less expensive, maybe 20.
Who knows they haven't set pricing yet, but again, 8k resolution.
It's got all the bells and whistles that LG builds into it.
And they're also talking about again, this is all so you get that picture quality that you can't find on an LC TV.
So that's LG 77 inch eight k OLED brand new for 2020.
This is their nano cell TV.
It's not an old it's an LCD TV 75 inch that's also new this year.
We're going to go over to the 4k televisions.
Follow me this section of the room This is the gallery display that L-G is coming this again new this year, super thin television.
It's really all about how it's wall mounted on this T-V, all the electronics and everything integrated into the T-V, but they managed to get it 20 millimeters deep.
You can see here, right up against the wall.
So a lot of times wall mounts will stick the TV out from the wall a little bit.
So this is the back.
This is 77 inch OLED it also comes in 65 and 55 inch sizes.
This is the wall mount.
It comes with the television, proprietary wall mount here it pops right out.
I don't know if I can do it.
Guys.
That's so okay.
Not gonna break the TV.
You see it kind of slips off here.
You mount this to your wall and then you push it on.
Boom, super flush against the wall.
This again comes with it.
They don't have an articulated version yet they can flip out and do a bunch of other stuff but it does stick out from the wall is it.
There's even a little leveling issue here if your ceiling isn't quite the same level relative to your floor.
And of course, they have a nice cable management system.
So you plug in your HDMI, everything under here.
It kinda channels down through the bottom of the TV, really slick installation.
This is one of the higher end models.
Again, it'll be not as expensive as those rollable or 8K models you just saw.
It's kinda right in the middle there, but again, very expensive.
All OLED TVs are expensive, but wait You're asking can I afford and OLED TV Well, this year LG is coming out with the smallest OLED TV yet this is a 48 inch model.
So this thing I've been complaining about old pricing for a long time.
It really is very expensive.
LG has done a lot to bring down pricing, but I think this thing they're saying is going to be cheaper than the 55 inch version.
That's The strongest one so far.
The benefit here obviously you can get it onto a desk because they have it here with a nice gaming setup.
They also can put this TV into an apartment or another smaller space.
So again this extra screen size something people been asking for, your high end shopper you wanna have an old TV you just don't have the space for it.
To get a 55 in there, this 48 inch Nice option that's also coming out this year in the C Series.
It's gonna be the second most affordable series.
There's also a B Series they don't have that here.
That's the cheapest of the old TVs and usually my favorite, is because of the best value for the money.
Real quick with the gaming stuff here they're supporting Nvidia G SYNC.
So gamers, if you have a decent compatible device or new.
Console, Playstation Four and Xbox One are compatible.
You can plug them in here and you can get variable refresh rate, which of course increases the video quality.
This thing can go up to 4k 120 hertz this year with Nvidia G Sync.
So again, really cool for gamers who really want that extra little bit of video quality.
So that's everything from LGs hospitality suite here at CES.
