CES 2018

LG debuts roll-up and 8K TV, Nvidia's BFGD

Today's major tech headines from CES 2018 include LG's intro of a roll-up TV and its first 8K model, Nvidia's showing off a huge screen for PC gamers, and Google consolidates its pay platforms.
This is CNet at CES 2018 and here are the stories that matter right now. CES has barely begun but we're already seeing some impressive futuristic tech. Take for example LG's 65 inch OLA TV That can roll of and hide away like a pull down shade. The companies also expected to debut an 88 inch AK OLA TV Don't expect to see that available any time soon as it doesn't have an official name or price. Nvidia has already had a noteworthy CES, showing off the company's first serious bid into the TV market in BFGD, or big format gaming device display, is essentially a very large gaming monitor designed to give PC players the advantage of picture smoothing G-Sync and low latency performance. Even with its large size though, Nvidia envisions this product to remain on the desk. And finally, Google is consolidating all of the company's ways to pay, be it Google Wallet or Android Pay, and filing them all under a single brand, Google Pay. The new platform is already available within many services including Airbnb and Fandango. The move is aimed to help customers and developers have an easier time working with Google's [INAUDIBLE] technology. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app in the Apple or Google play store.

