Lenovo Tab 4 10 is a solid B: Big, budget and battery

The 10-inch tablet starts at $179 or AU$329 and will last you about 11 hours.
You don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get a decent tablet for binge watching your latest, favorite, TV shows. The ten inch Levono Tab 4 only costs $179. Which makes it one of the most affordable big screen tablets I've ever reviewed. For less than $200 you get a big HD screen, two front facing speakers, and a front and rear camera. If you're the kind of person who likes To pick photos with the tablets. The quality of the cameras as well as the screen, isn't great but for such a low price that's the sacrifice it takes. It does have great battery life. If I was on the flight from SF to london, I be able to watch episodes I download on Netflix for the entire flight, For a considerably cheap table it doesn't look bad. It's simple design is pretty demure and the power and volume buttons are easy to differentiate thanks to the different textures. You could upgrade to a better Android tablet like the ASUS ZENPAD 3S 10, which has a sharper screen and sleeker design, but it Costs $300 and if you're thinking of an iPad the cheapest 9.7 inch model is $330. So if you're looking for an inexpensive tablet to catch up on Insecure or the new season of Star Trek Discovery, the Lenovo Tab 4 is a great option for anyone looking to save some coin.

