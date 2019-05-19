Laura Dern and Booking.com team up to boost young women coders
Transcript
All your fabulous coders.
Thank god somebody's gonna change the world.
It's really good news for us all.
I'm really gratefull.
I care so deeply about closing the gender pay gap and gender parody being found across all industries.
I care a lot about empowering young women, and specially of this new generation coming out to really use their voice And demand a right to be in the rooms in the boardrooms running the companies and having their voice be heard it felt like a perfect match to come together and inspire young women in this code a thon and also launched this big news of booking.com having this.
Scholarship fund for girls and stem and coding and Tech.
It's a scholarship Grant throughout the United States to support young women in universities across the country including Cornell and Spellman.
Find these great minds who know the language of coding so that they can have an education that supports them and inspires how they're bringing their brilliant brain around what they can do with that language because it's a new day.
What excited me the most was to them.
What STEM and coding means for their future in terms of their dream life and where they wanna go.
I'm paid, I'm from Michigan and I made this personal website through HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and I coded it all and And added some stuff, and pictures, and activities, and things that I participate in to kinda promote myself on the Internet.
I've never had an official intro to coding at all.
I kind of just, anything I did with it before, I just messed around with at home.
So it was really, really nice to get how everything works and comes together, and what are Short terminology for everything, cuz I didn't ever like actually know that before.
My name is Ali, I am from Amherst Massachusetts.
I made a personal website and I use HTML and CSS to code it.
So I put some of my achievements, my curriculas, my grades, so that colleges can come and look at my website and know more about me.
I knew a bit of coding but I really didn't know what HTML, CSS, JavaScript did until I came to this, which was really cool to learn.
And it was really cool to see how they all worked together and interconnect.
Which is crazy and it was really cool.
This was an amazing opportunity.
I never thought this would happen, and then it did, and it was just so much fun.
And to anybody who's thinking of coding or any young woman who's I don't know how I'm gonna do it.
It's a male dominated Thing like we can change that, so definitely get into it.
You're really understanded and understand practically what you can do with it, and have this girls teach me as they're applying coding to what they wanna build.
It was incredible, so that was already moving.
But I moved by seeing an inspired mind in any art form.
And it's an art form to sit with this tool in your hand and say, I'm gonna manipulate it to represent me by building My bio on my webpage, or to build it by creating this app that I care deeply about.
There's so much freedom in it.
And I didn't understand that that language had freedom in it in the way that film does for me, right?
So that was really Really moving.
And now they have a tribe and a collective where they can start start building and inventing together which is also amazing.
That code often supports that.
I think any where the leaders are saying I'm standing up and demanding parity within my own company.
They're inspiring other leaders.
Look around the room and see what representation there is, and know that if we wanna have the most insightful media service, magazine, film, tech company we need representation.
Because having the same voice say the same thing gets us nothing and we lose money.
So if we're interested in making money, we need to have diversity.
Own it, ladies, own it.
