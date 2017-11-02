Kwikset's Obsidian offers keyless convenience

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Kwikset's Obsidian offers keyless convenienceObsidian is Kwikset's first entirely keyless deadbolt. At $180, it merges style with sensibility.
Transcript
[MUSIC] KWIKSET OBSIDIAN is a 180 dollars touch screen that build in the companys first entirely key for a lock. By the end of the year, OBSIDIAN will also be a Available in a Z-Wave equipped version for smart home integration. Obsidian installs like most other locks in its class with four double A batteries powering the lock. It also features two nine volt jump start nodes, should your batteries die. The lock does have some nice features for added convenience. It can accept up to 16 user codes and a master code [UNKNOWN] control code creation. You can also choose whether or not you would like the door to lock when you shut it or whether or not you'd like to keep have to have audio. [UNKNOWN] on the interior side of the door can also be turned on or off. These are great customization options but you'll need a **** driver and some Some pretty good eyes to access the panel and flip the tiny switches that control them. With no Bluetooth, there won't be any key fobs or walking up to your door to unlock it with a phone like we saw with Kevo. Obsidian also doesn't have its own app like Kevo did, but the Z Wave enabled version does plan to integrate with home automation and security system apps. It's yet to be seen if Z Wave version of this lock will perform as well as its Standalone sibling. However if you are more comfortable with a physical key or you want Bluetooth capability [UNKNOWN] or Pivot might be more your style.