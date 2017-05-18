Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Apple Byte Extra Crunchy

Is it too late for Apple's Siri to catch up with Google and Amazon? (AB Extra Crunchy, Ep. 85)

Google's Assistant made a huge jump at I/O, and Apple will need to dig deep to show us how it can leverage the power of the ecosystem. Apple Smart bands are coming, and Jeff Goldblum could have been the voice of Apple.
