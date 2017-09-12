CNET
Your video, "iPhone X: An early first look"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Apple
iPhone X: An early first look
Apple's future iPhone arrives in November. CNET's Scott Stein gets an early hands-on.
1:40
/
September 12, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for iPhone X: An early first look.
Coming up next
iPhone X: Packed with new features
AirPower: Apple's charge-everything tech
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Early first look
Apple explains Face ID
See Apple's new animojis in action
Apple Watch Series 3: Hands-on
Apple unveils iPhone X with Super Retina Display and Face ID
AirPower: Apple's vision for the future of wireless charging
Apple shows first multiplayer game using AR
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus get wireless charging
Latest
Mobile videos
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Early first look
1:28
September 12, 2017
CNET's Scott Stein gets an early hands-on with Apple's new phones from the launch event.
Play video
New iPhone could turn you into the poop emoji, FBI probes Uber
1:29
September 11, 2017
Alleged leaks point to personalized animated emoji and a new name for the device. Meanwhile, Uber faces an FBI investigation.
Play video
Every time Apple announced a new iPhone
2:22
September 6, 2017
Apple has launched 15 iPhones over the last 10 years. Here's a look back at all the big debuts.
Play video
Facebook's Safety Check feature is now mobile
1:29
September 5, 2017
Facebook's tool that helps those in disaster areas is now on its mobile app. Here's how to find it.
Play video
Send and receive Android text messages on your PC
1:01
September 1, 2017
If you have an Android phone and a PC, you can make the two talk to each other using Pushbullet.
Play video
Head back to school with these cool phones
1:58
September 1, 2017
Summer is over, but getting a phone may help relieve those back-to-school blues. Here are our picks.
Play video
ARCore is Google's augmented-reality platform for Android
1:17
August 29, 2017
Google may be late to the party but it's hoping to catch up to Apple's ARKit for augmented reality with ARCore.
Play video
4 things the Galaxy Note 8 can do that the Galaxy S8 can't
1:46
August 28, 2017
If you're on the fence about which phone to buy, here are some Note 8 features that might tip the scales.
Play video