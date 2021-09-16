/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra: Spec breakdown

Phones

Up Next

Apple's new iPad Mini and every other iPad: Which do you buy?
scott-ipad-reax-video-seq-00-13-25-16-still003

Up Next

Apple's new iPad Mini and every other iPad: Which do you buy?

Apple Fitness Plus adds new workout routines
apple-event-template-00-00-47-15-still085

Apple Fitness Plus adds new workout routines

Apple unveils new entry-level iPad
ipad-applesept

Apple unveils new entry-level iPad

Apple reveals iPhone 13
iphone13mini.png

Apple reveals iPhone 13

Watch a cow getting potty-trained
cow-image

Watch a cow getting potty-trained

How He-Man joined forces with Black hero Sun-Man
sunman

How He-Man joined forces with Black hero Sun-Man

Decision reached in the Epic v. Apple trial
epic-v-apple-results-2

Decision reached in the Epic v. Apple trial

What to expect at Apple's September event
apple-preview-cnet-image.png

What to expect at Apple's September event

Cooley hacks the cooking of Impossible chicken nuggets and they make him a believer
20210903-impossible-chicken-cnet

Cooley hacks the cooking of Impossible chicken nuggets and they make him a believer

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra: Spec breakdown
13-pro-max-vs-s21-ultra-spec-comparison-3

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra: Spec breakdown

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: An editor (and professional photographer) reacts
editor-reacts-to-iphone-13-pro-camera-00-00-02-15-still001

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: An editor (and professional photographer) reacts

Apple's event: Four new iPhones, a major iPad Mini refresh and more
tt09-15-2021-00-00-12-02-still025

Apple's event: Four new iPhones, a major iPad Mini refresh and more

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller
210914-yt-apple-iphone-13-pro-firstlook-3

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller

iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained
iphone-13-colors-facebook-jpg-00-00-00-00-still001

iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained

Apple Watch Series 7: Here is what's new
yt-apple-watch-7-7

Apple Watch Series 7: Here is what's new

Most Popular All most popular

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

The biggest announcements from Apple's fall 2021 event
apple-supercut

The biggest announcements from Apple's fall 2021 event

Apple Watch Series 7: Here is what's new
yt-apple-watch-7-7

Apple Watch Series 7: Here is what's new

Apple Watch Series 7 gets larger display
apple-event-seq-00-01-01-20-still001.png

Apple Watch Series 7 gets larger display

Apple's new iPad Mini and every other iPad: Which do you buy?
scott-ipad-reax-video-seq-00-13-25-16-still003

Apple's new iPad Mini and every other iPad: Which do you buy?

Apple reveals iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max
iphone13pro-event0

Apple reveals iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

Latest Products All latest products

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: An editor (and professional photographer) reacts
editor-reacts-to-iphone-13-pro-camera-00-00-02-15-still001

iPhone 13 Pro cameras: An editor (and professional photographer) reacts

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller
210914-yt-apple-iphone-13-pro-firstlook-3

The iPhone 13 Pro is just like the 13 Pro Max, except smaller

iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained
iphone-13-colors-facebook-jpg-00-00-00-00-still001

iPhone 13 and 13 Mini explained

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence
tcl-projectchicago-00-04-37-16-still006

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories
facebook-x-raybans-thumb2

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook
lenovo-duet-00-00-03-14-still003

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook

Latest How To All how to videos

How to FaceTime friends who use Android and Windows devices
dsc00540

How to FaceTime friends who use Android and Windows devices

How to improve your TV's dialogue
how-4

How to improve your TV's dialogue

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps
how-to-reinstall-macos-big-sur-3

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery
pxl-20210826-153357776

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery

How to choose an app for investing
investing-5

How to choose an app for investing

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-cnet-2021-11

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2