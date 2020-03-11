iOS 14 leak reveals details, Sensor Tower used apps to secretly grab data

Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Nine to Five Mac reports it obtained leaked code from iOS 14 that includes details on an updated iPad Pro with a new triple-lens camera, the iPhone 9, which might be called the iPhone SE 2, and a new Apple TV remote. New iOS versions are typically released each fall with the developer preview each summer at Apple's WWDC event. Sensor Tower has reportedly been collecting data from millions of people who installed popular VPN and add blocking apps for iOS and Android. These apps don't disclose their connection to the analytics firm, but that they feed user data to sensor towers products. According to an investigation by BuzzFeed news published on Tuesday, the analytics firm says it's taking steps to make its connection to the App Store. Perfectly clear. And finally, OnePlus confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series of its phones will all be 5G enabled. Speaking exclusively to CNET, OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau explained that going forward we're all in on 5G. The [UNKNOWN] Lao confirms 5G is the focus of the company's future. He didn't confirm whether 1 plus will be ditching 4G phones altogether. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

83 episodes

Alphabet City

83 episodes

CNET Top 5

848 episodes

The Daily Charge

960 episodes

What the Future

335 episodes

Tech Today

1132 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

This bill to protect children may also put your privacy at risk (The Daily Charge, 3/10/2020)

9:48

Are passwords dead? Let's talk about the future of authentication

7:40

Tech companies adopt online child protection guidelines, but not on encryption

2:42

We got our hands on a prototype phone with a rollable display

10:13

The Galaxy S20 is coming, but here are the best deals

11:58

Decoding the Galaxy S20's different 5G combinations (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

7:04

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The iPhone 12 will be a huge upgrade

4:43

Things you should never, ever Google

1:41

Dyson unveils the new Corrale hair straightener

4:37

Are passwords dead? Let's talk about the future of authentication

7:40

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are significantly improved

8:00

How to make your car electric with a conversion kit

7:19

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are significantly improved

8:00

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is utterly spectacular

3:14

AT&T TV goes nationwide, but for many it's still not worth it

3:13

Galaxy S20 Ultra's high-octane camera has the wow factor

10:02

LG V60 hands-on: A Galaxy S20 alternative with a dual screen

3:24

UE Hyperboom is built to party

1:58

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Windows 10: Features to try now

1:53

Galaxy Z Flip: 8 features to try on your new foldable phone

5:08

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41