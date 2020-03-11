iOS 14 leak reveals details, Sensor Tower used apps to secretly grab data
Nine to Five Mac reports it obtained leaked code from iOS 14 that includes details on an updated iPad Pro with a new triple-lens camera, the iPhone 9, which might be called the iPhone SE 2, and a new Apple TV remote.
New iOS versions are typically released each fall with the developer preview each summer at Apple's WWDC event.
Sensor Tower has reportedly been collecting data from millions of people who installed popular VPN and add blocking apps for iOS and Android.
These apps don't disclose their connection to the analytics firm, but that they feed user data to sensor towers products.
According to an investigation by BuzzFeed news published on Tuesday, the analytics firm says it's taking steps to make its connection to the App Store.
Perfectly clear.
And finally, OnePlus confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series of its phones will all be 5G enabled.
Speaking exclusively to CNET, OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau explained that going forward we're all in on 5G.
The [UNKNOWN] Lao confirms 5G is the focus of the company's future.
He didn't confirm whether 1 plus will be ditching 4G phones altogether.
