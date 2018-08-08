iOS 12 beta may hide clues about the 2018 iPhones

The Apple Core
Apple's main chip supplier gets hit with the virus and the iPhone X Plus clues hidden in the iOS 12 code. We're breaking down the biggest rumors this week on the Apple Core. [MUSIC] To say that Tim Cook had a rough. Start to his weekend would be an understatement. The Apple CEO was probably looking forward to a relaxing celebratory weekend with some champagne after Apple hit a trillion dollar valuation this week. Instead the CEO woke up Saturday morning to news of a virus at one of his factories. According to a Bloomberg report, Taiwan's semi-conductor manufacturing co, or TSMC AKA the company making the A12 chip on the next iPhones was hit by a virus Friday night that shut down production over the weekend. Now, most of the factories were up and running by Monday, but two days can be critical, especially if you're up against a September deadline with Apple. Okay and is bad as this sounds, we as consumers may not even notice a difference. First off because apparently not all the facilities were infected so there is a chance that the ones handling the A12 chip for Apple were spared and secondly, it's not Apple's first rodeo Meaning they usually beak in a little bit of buffer time for this type of unforeseen delays. Now, TSMC also said in a statement on monday, that the company would be able to make up the lost time in the fourth quarter. What I still have questions about, is how this happened in the first place? Apparently, it wasn't a hacker attack, but a misoperation during the software installation process for a new tool, which sounds a little vague to me. I want more answers. Sometimes the best source of leaks can be the source itself. And I'm talking about the iOS 12 code. And apparently, the latest beta 5 released for developers came packed with hidden treasures. Luckily, there are people like Guilherme Rambo of nine to five mac to help us find them. His latest discovery a sketch or render of the iPhone 10 Plus. Or whatever it is we're calling it, along side a smaller counterpart. Which could be the current 10 or its sequel. The images also show an icon of something that looks like an iPad with slimmer vessels and no home button just as the rumors had suggested for a while. But what's most interesting in particular is the square shape which just could serve as a place holder and not the actual form factor of the next iPad. In the previous post you get to also discovered double sim support. Which had been a strong rumor about the iPhone 10+. Now just because there's support included in the iOS 12 code, doesn't mean we're necessarily gonna see it in these round of iPhones. But at least we know it's going to be a possibility in the future. And if you still had any shadow of a doubt the Apple will be releasing a gigantic iPhone 10 in the next round of launches. There's this Brazilian blog iHelp BR revealed a code that showed horizontal interface support For this gigantic iPhone. we can see in the images here that it looks a lot like what we already experience on the iPad, and to some extent in the current plus models of the iPhone. But these features [INAUDIBLE] made it to the iPhone ten The report also suggests that this iPhone Plus version would have a resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels. That's the highest resolution of any iPhone. Okay so now that we think we know so much about the phones themselves. Let's take a look at what's inside the box, or in this case, what's missing in the box. According to a Berkeley's report published in Mac Rumors, this year Apple will not include the headphone adapter in the iPhone box. Now the company has included that tiny little dongle in the box since it launched the iPhone 7. When it first eliminated the headphone jack that I personally still mix. Now if you're still holding on to a set Set of headphones with a 3.5 millimeter input, you will have to buy that adapter separately for about $9. Okay, now here's where Apple could redeem itself. At least according to the rumors Apple could include a quick charger in the box of the new iPhones. According to images leaked a few weeks ago in Japanese blog site [UNKNOWN] Apple will supposedly switch to an 18 watt wall charger with USB-C port. At the moment that fast charger in the Apple store cost you almost $80, so I personally would rather have the fast charge than the dongle but Why not both? [SOUND] That's all we have time for this week. But you know the drill, you can always stay up to date on the latest Apple news and rumors on cnet dot come. [MUSIC]