iOS 11 transforms the iPad

iOS 11 transforms the iPadAre you beta-curious? Here's what it does to the iPad Pro and Pencil.
IOS 11 can do a lot of things in the iPad. Does it turn into a lap top? Well, not exactly, but IOS 11's public data is here to download, and it definitely adds a lot to your iPad or iPad Pro. Some of it's great, other things, it could take some getting use to. But keep in mind this is a beta, do not install on your main device, or make sure you back up everything first. That being said, here's what you can do. Pencil does more if you have one and an iPad Pro. Tap the iPad and you can take notes instantly in Notes, or you could do the same thing with a PDF. You can mark up anything now actually just by taking a screenshot. This will come in handy sooner or later, like so. You could already split screen multitask on iPads before but iOS 11 also adds a new dock like a MacBook. Kind of. You can fill it with over a dozen apps plus a few that pop up based on recent history or Siri recommendations. But swiping is different. Now, you swipe up to get the docs, drag an app into place and then swipe down on the app to snap it into split view. Swipe up one more time and now you'll have all the open apps, including the ones in side by side mode, that you can swipe between. Next to all this is a new contact control center full of a completely redesigned layout Of quick access buttons that can be reconfigured in Settings. In split view, there's also a new drag and drop feature that works with pictures, links and some other things but it takes some getting used to to figure out how to drag. And a third app can pop up on top of the other two, but still none of these can be configured beyond a few preset modes in iOS. OS 11. There is files app that's a place to find all your files or create folders for your documents. Is it useful? Hard to tell because I'm not used to having a place to access all my files on a tied end, but it's a lot easier to start collecting documents on the go. Finally, the on screen keyboard does have clickable keys that can make entering numbers and symbols easier. This plus a lot of other things, watch our iOS 11 video on Go on the iPhone for more. I'll work on the data. The iPad's pencil benefits a ton. For multitasking, it could be great. But it also feels like a whole new set of gestures to learn. [MUSIC]