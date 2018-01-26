Your video, "Instagram settings to change right away "
Instagram settings to change right away

Protect your privacy, clean up your feed and other simple fixes to get the most out of your Instagram account.
[MUSIC] Instagram is constantly adding new features to the app, but not all of them are worth keeping. Here are a few you may have missed and how to change them. Swipe right from your feed to view your messages, you'll notice there's now a time stamp below everyone's name, which means your friends will also know when you last logged in. If this sounds like TMI Go your profile, settings, scroll down till you see, Show Activity Status, and deactivate. Next, make sure your comments section remains free of negativity. Back in settings, clink on Comments and Hide Offensive Comments. Now let's clean up your feed of unwanted posts and promotion If you come across one of these random follow recommendations, click on the three dots on the right and press hide. Instagram is constantly adding new filters you're probably never gonna use. So get rid of them. Scroll all the way to the right of the filters when editing your shot. And click on the settings icon. Drag and drop or deselect to remove. In San Francisco, I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana, cnet.com, for CBS News.

