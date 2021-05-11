Instagram for kids? Attorneys general urge Facebook to not do that
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
This is CNET.
And here are the stories that matter right now.
Could there be a version of Instagram for kids?
Facebook said it has just started exploring this idea of an Instagram for kids age 13 and under, but now Facebook is facing pressure to shut it down before it begins The National Association of attorneys general sent a six page letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, urging the company to halt any plans for a kid version of Instagram.
Over 40 state attorneys general signed on, citing concerns about the harm social media poses to children.
In other news, if you are waiting for a PlayStation five The wait may go on for a while.
According to Bloomberg Sony has told analysts that it is still struggling to get its PS five supply to catch up with demand.
first released back in November, the new game console is still hard to find.
With retailers often selling out within minutes.
Sony said it's sold 7.8 million PS fives Through the end of March.
Meanwhile, Apple may start making its own wireless modem chips for iPhones.
Apple analyst Ming Chico is reported saying in his latest Investor note that Apple may switch from using Qualcomm wireless chips by the year 2023.
Stay up to date with the latest visiting CNet.
Up Next
Dogecoin on the moon, Clubhouse on Android
1:28
Pfizer seeks FDA approval, and a Chinese rocket is expected to...
1:37
Google ups security for all, Twitter improves image crops
1:36
Peloton recalls treadmills, Signal and Facebook clash
1:26
Trump stays banned on Facebook, Twitter invests in ad blocking
1:40
Twitter invests in ad blocking, Apple and Epic face off in court
1:32
Foldable iPhone predicted in 2023, Twitter expands Spaces
1:36
SpaceX astronauts return, Florida bill questions social media...
1:38
New Apple products are available for preorder
1:31
Apple has a stellar quarter, Google to make Assistant smarter