Incandescent Light Bulbs Are About to Be Extinct

Speaker 1: The end of the traditional incandescent light bulb is near the us department of energy. Just adopted two new rules. The first one says light bulbs sold for home. Use need to put out at least 45 lumens of light for every wat of power they use. While this typical 60 wat in contestant only puts out 14 lumens per wa, not even [00:00:30] close these L E D bulbs put out a much higher 800 lumens of light and only use 8.8 Watts. They far exceed the standard. The other new rule expanded that rule to cover virtually any kind of bulb used in homes. The timeline for all this is coming fast. Bulb makers have to stop producing inefficient incandescence by January of 23, wholesalers and retailers then have until July of 23 to basically wash their hands of their existing incandescent stock [00:01:00] are that perhaps 20% of light bulbs in the us are still incandescent, but when the new rules cut that to basically zero, the feds say we will save 3 billion a year on electricity. Sounds impressive, but that's only about $2 a month. If spread across all the countries, 122 million households and the reduction in CO2 emissions by lower energy use is also rather modest projected at 222 million metric tons. Over 30 years, the us [00:01:30] admitted over 4.5 billion tons of CO2 in 2020 alone. So don't expect the remaining switch to L E D lighting in homes to save the planet, but it won't hurt.

