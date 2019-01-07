Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet brings novel parental controls to the US
Polaris is better known for its cutting edge phones, but it makes some nice little laptops and tablets too.
At CES the company is introducing two new models to the U.S.The mid range makebook 13,13 inch ultra portable and the media pad M % lite tablet.
They have some interesting kid focused parental controls.
The light aspect of the new family friendly media pad refers to the lower resolution, slightly smaller, 10.1 inch, 1080p screen, a less powerful processor and the bundled mpen light stylus, which offers 2048 levels of pressure compared to the regular M5's 4096.
Its also got a slightly lighter price of 299.
It offers the usual parental time limit controls and a dedicated kid's corner interface.
It detects when the tablet is too close to a face, the ambient life is below a certain threshold, or if the tablet is being used at an unhealthy angle.
It will then pop up a little warning animation in the corner, which expands to fill the entire screen if it's not [UNKNOWN] It's not really very durable for kids.
I accidentaly dropped it thanks to my toddler level coordination and ended up damaging the corner and headphone jack.
As for the [UNKNOWN] 13, it's more or a less reworked [UNKNOWN] X, aluminum unit body construction with a matte sand blased finish, 20x1440 touchscreen with 100% SRGB coverage.
And a measly two USB ports for connections.
And the updated logo, of course.
It incorporates the latest Intel Core i5 or i7 U-series processors.
And the higher i7 model comes equipped with the higher powered version of the Nvidia MX150 graphics processor.
The cost of the discrete graphics option, the [UNKNOWN] 13 isn't [UNKNOWN] like the x models.
Which makes it thicker and it's scales back to two speakers before.
It'll come in space gray for the Core i7 or silver for the Core i5.
Price starting at just under $1,000.
[MUSIC]
