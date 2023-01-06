HTC Unveils XR Elite VR Headset 14:24 Watch Now

HTC Unveils XR Elite VR Headset

Jan 6, 2023 VR/AR Productivity

Speaker 1: Thank you. Um, this is VI xr. It's our most versatile XR device To date, it's great for gaming, fitness, entertainment, productivity, the metaverse and more. And you heard me correctly, gaming is a perfect way to use this device. It's an all in one headset that's great for consumers. Let's take a closer look. So we sell ourselves the task of combining the best of VI focus three and VI flow to create VIX [00:00:30] R Elite. It's a big challenge because VI focus three was for enterprise while VI flow addressed the new category that was interested in ultra portability. And VIX R Elite does not replace either device. It sits firmly in the premium consumer XR space. It's lightweight, it's portable, comfortable, and a powerful all-in-one, which is perfect for standalone experiences and also can be connected to easily to a PC for PC V R experiences. And we have physical controllers as well as hand tracking built-in. Speaker 1: And of course part [00:01:00] of the names comes from it being more than just vr. We have a four color RGB pass through camera. First smooth mixed reality experiences. This opens up a whole new dimension. You can learn new skills like playing a musical instrument, you know, play games that incorporate your natural surroundings, having some environmental awareness if you're in a more capacity experience. And for those who want to do work, you can have multiple virtual screens while still having real world access to your keyboard and mouse. And there are so many ways to use mr. We [00:01:30] have developers here who are really excited to you know about the possibilities of incorporating uh, MR and VR in such a compact device. And here from the side view, you can see that we had this really balanced design with the battery at the back acting as a counterweight. Speaker 1: And we'll talk a bit more about that shortly. We did, we considered the design a lot in terms of the fit and there are benefits of having a head strap over the top, but it also makes life a bit more difficult for people with different hairstyles, right? This approach is far more inclusive [00:02:00] and generally also less annoying. I've said it's compact, but what does that really mean? The first reason no that's really important is immersion. Immersion isn't just about the visuals or the graphics, it's the whole experience. And that includes comfort weight and weight distribution is key with the center of gravity aligned to where your neck is. It means that you can turn your head effortlessly, doesn't feel like there's something hanging off the side of your head and weigh in at just 625 grams, [00:02:30] including the battery at the back. That's lighter than the current generation of iPad pros. And with this comparison, you can see how our innovation is pushed, the limits of what's possible and just how different this form factor is. And the next question that you'll naturally have is what can you even fit inside that compact frame? We'll start with the visuals. So the visual impact here is sharp and fluid with a wide 110 degree field of view, two K, Speaker 2: Two k K per I, that's 4K [00:03:00] in total. And this results in a really crisp image running out smooth 90 HUDs. It's one of those things that you have to really experience to really, truly appreciate and especially the comfort as well. And I hope everyone here gets a chance to try it today and also in the coming days. And of course to ensure that we have a light and compact headset, we're using our own special pancake lenses as well as custom LCD panels. All of this is powered by the Callcom Snapdragon XR two platform. And it also comes [00:03:30] real quick with 12 gigabytes of ram. Our heritage from the smartphone days means that we all know how to get the best out of all of our components and our thermal management has always been excellent. And that was evidence with VI focus three, which also used the XR two platform. Speaker 2: And we've evolved lessons, uh, there when it came to thermal design where things like really high efficient copper heat pipes and a lot of other clever tricks as well. And finding that visual sweet spot takes more than just good specs. We have an adjustable dial [00:04:00] on both of those lenses to allow people to just take their glasses off and still enjoy a sharp picture. It's worth noting what I said about accessibility earlier. Most VR X I headsets don't have adjustable diopters and often don't even accommodate glasses wearers at all. As an industry, we have to continue to break down those barriers for users so we're not forcing them to have uncomfortable experiences. We've also built in adjustable IPD sliders to help you optimize your experience as well. [00:04:30] You can see we placed it on the outside of the headset and that makes it easier to find the best settings for you because you don't have to remove the headset each time you want to adjust it. Speaker 2: There's also a fabric, um, uh, gasket that's removable. It's magnetically attached so you can just take it off to clean it or just switch out a new one. So what about the tracking? This is an Aden one. So we have four wide field of view cameras powering on incredibly tri, incredibly precise InsideOUT tracking algorithm. We built on the success of iFocus three, which [00:05:00] is used everywhere from medical, uh, to training to arcades where tracking is vitally important. Live XR comes with industry leaning tracking with exceptional six off spatial accuracy and of course we'll have hand tracking enabled for both MR and VR experiences. And we're working with developers to integrate into their apps. That's not all. If we zoom into the center, you'll see two sensors. One is a depth sensor and one is a high resolution color rrgb camera, which [00:05:30] has that new whole new uh, uh, dimension of immersion. Speaker 2: The depth sensor will also help with accurate tracking positioning, and also helps scan a 3D map the surroundings. And this works with the color arch B camera to deliver next level mixed reality experiences and those mixed reality experiences and those use cases are increasing rapidly, whether it's it's for gaming, arts, education or productivity. And we're at this point where technology where we can incorporate VR and ML cameras to work really [00:06:00] smoothly together. As I said, for input options you can use either physical controllers or hand tracking. And we have the same controllers here as we had for via focus three, which we've had great feedback about. They're comfortable to use. They're, they have a really intuitive layout and most importantly they have excellent tracking. We also have the benefit of minimizing our environmental impact by using the same, uh, manufacturing processes. You can even use VI risk tracker, which we built for vi [00:06:30] focus three. And this allows you to have enhanced hand tracking but also allows to track other objects in XR as well. For example, putting, tracking, uh, props inside a game. And you're gonna get an experience with that at CES as well. Speaker 2: When it comes to audio, we take an audio to another level. We've made improvements to um, volume base clarity balance in terms of the cue audio directionality. It's also half the distance to your ears compared to live flow. And all of this adds up [00:07:00] to a better clarity in any XR experience and really adding that next level of immersion. We've also equipped it with dual microphones with both noise and echo cancellation to capture crisp, uh, crisp input for effective communication. And as I said, let's revisit that battery like focus three. It's placed on the back of the head for the perfect weight balance and it's curved for optimal comfort as well. And it's also removable and hot swappable, which you can change it to another power source or just switch it [00:07:30] to a different battery. You can expect up to two hours of full and active use of a single charge. Speaker 2: And it also supports 30 wat fast charging through USB power delivery. We've also heard how much people love the form factor revive flow because of it, the flexibility it gives. It's especially great for things like traveling. You can use it on a plane or even at home on a couch because you don't have to have a battery pushing your head forwards affecting how you sit. So we're bringing that to VI X R E as [00:08:00] well. And in this configuration, the glasses weigh just 273 grams, including the face gasket. Simply remove the battery and fit the arms. And there's a US BBC connector on the other side, which can plug into a power source like a battery bank or even just a power adaptor. It needs a slightly more powerful battery than VI flow, but your standard wa uh, standard 18 wat power delivery battery bank will work and it's commonly very available. Speaker 2: So with viva R in this form factor, you [00:08:30] have the tr you have true portability and the versatility as well. It's also great for PCV r gainers. Um, so if you're doing things like flight simulators or racing simulators because it's in this lightweight configuration, it makes longer sessions even easier. So we've also made another step forward from now patented jaw hinge design as well as extending the arms and the curve of I XR Elite to help cut the head just like the front and back of a traditional all in one. But you also just feel less pressure pressing on the side of your head [00:09:00] and avoids putting all the pressure on your, on your nose as well. And also accommodates even more head sizes. It has even more comfort and options for how you can use Viva guitar. Speaker 2: So that also means that we have this foldable hinge that you can simply fold it up and store into this carry case. Um, and you can carry around with you, you know, similar size to a VI flow or uh, a water bottle just slightly bigger. And a device is more than [00:09:30] just the technical specs and the hardware. It's about what it can do, how you have fun, where you can create, how you can work. We're working on bringing even more games than experience to wipo our content store. And this is the biggest range of launch titles we've ever had with over a hundred new pieces of content in our launch window with a new, with a mix of newer experiences in games and also the classics. We're bringing new VR games like Hubris and new MR modes. So existing content like Maestro Unplugged, [00:10:00] you'll be able to access PCV r content as well seamlessly from WIPO and Steam VR as well, either connecting through a cable or wirelessly through wifi six. Speaker 2: So you can have the best of both worlds. Once paired and connected with the pc, you'll be able to launch PC v r titles directly from the headset and that means you can have access to this huge library of VR titles and content with low latency and great graphics. It can still stream from your Android phone to XR Elite from a phone that supports miracast and htcp [00:10:30] 2.2. For protected content, it means you can have a private 300 inch screen that anywhere, anytime that can stream content from the likes of Disney Plus and even Netflix. You can stream content from like in games from a Fortnite on your phone as well. We're also revamping our launcher space, make it easier and more immersive from the second you put on VI XR Elite. You'll dive straight into Vibe verse, which is our place in the Metaverse. Speaker 2: And from then from there you can simply slide around to other world and experiences in VI X r. [00:11:00] You'll enter your room in this personal two story, uh, social space. This is where your adventures will start and you'll be able to move objects around and customize how they're laid out. You'll have a simple living area to hang out and invite your friends. Also a bookshelf that you can, you know, launch your favorite ex uh, Excel titles and games and experiences. Or you can glance over there at the gallery on the wall, which uses portals to new worlds. And to help with keeping that work-life balance, you [00:11:30] can go to the second floor and check out your agenda for the day and join meetings directly from there. We'll be making more updates to five verse in the coming months. So for people who don't, who want to work in vr, we have an MR Experience that can help their productivity. It's super easy to dive straight into XR into a meeting or even just do some work live XR lead. You can have partial Speaker 3: MR or full MR Office and it's got full, um, an intuitive, um, it has intuitive touches like simply, you know, defining [00:12:00] a virtual table and the visual quality is good enough that you can even see the details of the screen on your laptop or even your phone straight through the headset. And I also want to talk about h ACC vi's commitment to corporate and social responsibilities. Um, especially when it came to making VI XR leap. One of the biggest leaps we made is in the packaging. It's a hundred percent recyclable, made from 99% recycled materials and all of that is 99.99%, uh, uh, uh, paper. [00:12:30] And that 0.01% there is literally the plastic that's in the sticker seal keeping that box together cuz you can't really make that out paper. So the big question is how much does it will cost for the powerful and versatile VI XR elite. The full kit comes with the headset battery cradle two controllers and will cost 1090 $9. Speaker 3: Pre-orders will open up today and we'll have various offers available dif across, [00:13:00] uh, different regions of the world. And I heard the woo. Yeah, uh, it's, it's, it's cheaper than, uh, all the random rumors. So we'll also have enterprise ava, uh, uh, pricing available in the future. And we'll have more on the enterprise side, uh, at Mobile Wall Congress and we're really excited to see the, the future of xr. Before we wrap up, I want to remind you everyone with one thing live isn't interested in your personal data. Our business model isn't built on advertising. The organizations have rely [00:13:30] on vacuuming, uh, personal information and slice and dicing it to advertisers. Their only plan, their plan to growth is harvesting more and more personal data. And the more personal data a company has, the more others become interested in how they use it. And that's an increasing liability. Speaker 3: And none of these companies will ever tell you how much your personal data's worth. If you want to sell your personal Jason, it's fine, but you should be given full information and a fair price. So we hope to [00:14:00] see everyone here coming back for demos, um, and see just how good VIX Rly is. And we have a ton of developers here as well, and every single one of them, the first time they put on Vix r e has said this is the most, this is the lightest and most comfortable headset we've ever worn. And I hope everyone gets to try that out.