HP's Spectre x360 puts a premium on design and battery life
Transcript
When it comes to premium laptops, you've got a lot of options to pick from but the HP Spectre x360 13 is certainly one of the best Slimming lightweight with Jim cut edges the laptop definitely looks the part but some of its design touches actually add functionality.
The cutaway corners on the back edge for example, for where you find the power button and one of its two Thunderbolt three ports.
The angle allows you to charge the X 360 but keep the cord out of the way.
And the power button is easy to find without looking and easy to avoid accidentally pressing and you can access it with the display in any position.
On the right side you'll find a kill switch for the webcam so you don't need to put a post it note up over it to keep your camera private You could also get the Spectre with an HP share view privacy display that blocks viewing from the side.
But ours had the low power full HD display that helped it hit more than 13 hours of battery life on our streaming video test.
A 4K display is also an option and whichever you pick, they're all pen enabled.
And HP includes an active pen, as well as a nice sleeve to protect the laptop, and it gives you somewhere to store the pen.
Other extras include a fingerprint reader, a Bang and Olufsen tune speaker system, and gigabit LTE is also available if you need to work from anywhere.
The touchpad and keyboard are top notch too if you don't mind the shallow key travel.
But basically it's just an all around excellent little two in one companion with enough performance for typical work tasks and more.
But like any premium laptop, it's not cheap starting at around $1100, but expect to spend more if you want more power, storage or other options.
