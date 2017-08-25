Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "How to set up emergency contacts on your phone"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Minute

How to set up emergency contacts on your phone

Don't wait until it's too late. Here's how to set up emergency contacts on your Android or iPhone lock screen.
1:05 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Got a minute? I'll show you how to set up emergency contact on your phone. For Iphone go to the health app then tap on medical I.D. And to your information at the side plus an emergency contact Toggle on the show when locked switch so the information appears on your lock screen. To see the details, lock your phone then wake it up so it shows the pass code screen, tap emergency, then medical ID, which shows your contact. For Android users, your phone may have a similar option. Open the settings app then look under device and users. Tap emergency information and go through to add a contact in the tab. To see the details when the phone is locked, swipe up and type emergency then emergency information. If your android doesn't have this option there are many free apps that will set and ICE or in case of emergency contact. Just search for ICE in the Google Play store. In San Francisco, I'm Lexy Savvides with CNET. [MUSIC]

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Amazon outlines Whole Foods plans, Xbox in talks for crossplay with PS4
Amazon outlines Whole Foods plans, Xbox in talks for crossplay with PS4
1:29 August 25, 2017
In today's top stories, Amazon announces its plans for various aspects of its Whole Foods deal. Also, Microsoft announces it's working...
Play video
Video: The iPhone 8 could be announced on September 12
The iPhone 8 could be announced on September 12
5:00 August 24, 2017
The Note 8 brings a better dual camera than the iPhone 7, Apple's face recognition works fast, plus $50 movies at home 17 days after...
Play video
Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets official, Walmart heads to Google Home
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets official, Walmart heads to Google Home
1:21 August 23, 2017
In today's top stories, Samsung unveils its latest Note, which did not feature many surprises. Also, you will soon be able to shop...
Play video
Video: Everything we know about the Note 8 and Samsung's Unpacked event
Everything we know about the Note 8 and Samsung's Unpacked event
4:20 August 22, 2017
This is what we expect to see at Samsung's Unpacked event: The Note 8 will be the star, but it won't be the only thing announced.
Play video
Video: Verizon redefines unlimited by adding limits
Verizon redefines unlimited by adding limits
1:56 August 22, 2017
New plans from the wireless giant change things up, but maybe not for the better.
Play video
Video: With Vudu on Apple TV, iTunes has competition
With Vudu on Apple TV, iTunes has competition
1:18 August 22, 2017
If you want to buy movies on Apple TV, you're no longer stuck with iTunes.
Play video
Video: Android Oreo is official, PlayStation teases something new
Android Oreo is official, PlayStation teases something new
1:14 August 22, 2017
Google's sweet-treat nickname is unveiled during the solar eclipse, Sony's PlayStation teases a secret before Gamescom, and Facebook...
Play video
Video: Namecheap dumps Daily Stormer; Xbox One X preorders begin
Namecheap dumps Daily Stormer; Xbox One X preorders begin
1:18 August 21, 2017
In today's tech news, neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer is taken down by its latest web host. Microsoft starts preorders for the Xbox...
Play video