How to set up emergency contacts on your phone
[MUSIC] Got a minute? I'll show you how to set up emergency contact on your phone. For Iphone go to the health app then tap on medical I.D. And to your information at the side plus an emergency contact Toggle on the show when locked switch so the information appears on your lock screen. To see the details, lock your phone then wake it up so it shows the pass code screen, tap emergency, then medical ID, which shows your contact. For Android users, your phone may have a similar option. Open the settings app then look under device and users. Tap emergency information and go through to add a contact in the tab. To see the details when the phone is locked, swipe up and type emergency then emergency information. If your android doesn't have this option there are many free apps that will set and ICE or in case of emergency contact. Just search for ICE in the Google Play store. In San Francisco, I'm Lexy Savvides with CNET. [MUSIC]