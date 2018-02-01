CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
Holiday Gift Guide
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "How to send text messages using Alexa "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
How
To Video
How to send text messages using Alexa
Not only can you call people using Amazon's Alexa, you can now send text messages, too. Here's how.
1:46
/
February 1, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for How to send text messages using Alexa.
Coming up next
7 ways to get better sleep with tech
Here's how to replace the battery in an Apple iPhone 6S
Make browsing Netflix simple again with Flixable
6 tips to keep packages from getting stolen off your porch
Keep your iPhone texting private
7 things to tweak when setting up a new MacBook
9 iPhone X tips and tricks
CNET's top how-to videos of 2017
Spot fake Amazon reviews in a flash
Double-dip on your cashback credit card
Latest
Smart Home videos
7 ways to get better sleep with tech
2:03
February 1, 2018
Tech in the bedroom is a double-edge sword: Using it right before bed can lead to insomnia, but on the other hand it can also create...
Play video
The Hive View is one of the best-looking cameras yet
1:24
January 29, 2018
This $200 indoor camera is stylish enough for your bookshelf. And it's pretty smart, too.
Play video
Respect the Ubtech Lynx, but don't even think about buying it
4:43
January 29, 2018
This Alexa-enabled robot is undeniably cool, but the price is too much to pay for its rudimentary skills.
Play video
Honeywell's security system wants to take over your smart home
1:20
January 26, 2018
Honeywell's scalable home security system has a built-in Alexa speaker, facial recognition and a whole lot more.
Play video
The outrageously expensive Ember keeps hot drinks at exact temperatures
1:28
January 26, 2018
The Ember Travel Mug lets you sip drinks at specific temperatures -- if you can swallow its scandalously high price.
Play video
Samsung Connect Home mesh Wi-Fi falls short in usability
1:46
January 25, 2018
The Samsung Connect Home three-pack is also a SmartThings hub and covers 4,500 square feet. But the app will leave you wanting more...
Play video
Apple HomePod: Everything to know before you buy
5:09
January 24, 2018
We'll break down all the new Apple HomePod details you need to know. Apple announced the HomePod's Jan. 26 preorder open before its...
Play video
WeMo's new HomeKit Bridge says hello to Siri
2:01
January 22, 2018
Plug this $40 dongle into your router and it'll bring your existing WeMo devices on board with Apple HomeKit.
Play video