How to sell your old tech

[SOUND] Many of the same stores and websites where you buy your gadgets and electronics, will also buy them back when you no longer need them. Amazon for example has a trade in program for a wide variety Have electronics, on the trade-in site, search for your item, find the listing that meets your specifications and then answer questions about it's condition. After you mail it in and Amazon verifies it's value, you'll receive payment in the form of an Amazon gift card. Best Buy will also buy back a wide range of electronics, from gaming hardware to fitness trackers. Select your category, then specific product. Based on condition, Best Buy will give an offer. You then have the option to mail your gadget or bring it to a store for your money on a Best Buy gift card. Apple also accepts items in store or through the mail. Their Give Back program also pays out in the form of an Apple gift card, os it's best for true Apple users. When you bring your item to the store, sales associates will even help you ensure your device is wiped clean of personal data. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi for CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]
