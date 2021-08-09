/>

How to get a job at Tesla: Don't overload on degrees

Tech Industry

Up Next

'Update your resume' may soon mean a video makeover
nicole-penn

Up Next

'Update your resume' may soon mean a video makeover

Starz's makes diversity the rule for its shows -- and that makes for good business
starzthumb

Starz's makes diversity the rule for its shows -- and that makes for good business

When will the prohibition on cannabis end?
jason-flores-williams-nw

When will the prohibition on cannabis end?

Jimmy Wong talks about the importance of Asian representation in cinema
jwongthumb

Jimmy Wong talks about the importance of Asian representation in cinema

If you think the world is only arcing toward overpopulation, think again
popdeclinethumb

If you think the world is only arcing toward overpopulation, think again

What's the future for pandemic puppies?
nw-covidpets-tif-00-00-00-00-still001

What's the future for pandemic puppies?

Pentagon's UFO report is here, all the answers are not
nw-sethshostak-tif-00-00-00-00-still001

Pentagon's UFO report is here, all the answers are not

Robocalls from spoofed numbers truly seem off the charts. Now what?
nw-maggie-thumb

Robocalls from spoofed numbers truly seem off the charts. Now what?

TikTok lets Black creators shed light on forgotten history, overlooked cultural impact
nw-kahlilgreene-00-16-41-13-still001

TikTok lets Black creators shed light on forgotten history, overlooked cultural impact

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

How to get a job at Tesla: Don't overload on degrees
tesla-training-acc-laura

How to get a job at Tesla: Don't overload on degrees

Apple's 2021 iPhone event could have a date
appleeventthumb

Apple's 2021 iPhone event could have a date

Pokemon Go responds to complaints, Super Mario record sale
pokemon-go-comercial-3

Pokemon Go responds to complaints, Super Mario record sale

Three reasons I'm excited for the Google Pixel 6
pixel6-excited-00-05-57-12-still003

Three reasons I'm excited for the Google Pixel 6

Google announces a new video doorbell and three new security cameras
yt-google-device-security-1

Google announces a new video doorbell and three new security cameras

Microsoft will require proof of vaccination and a "Lord of the Rings" TV series is coming to Amazon
tt-080721

Microsoft will require proof of vaccination and a "Lord of the Rings" TV series is coming to Amazon

Most Popular All most popular

Google announces a new video doorbell and three new security cameras
yt-google-device-security-1

Google announces a new video doorbell and three new security cameras

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

T-Mobile to shut Sprint's 4G LTE network, Sony sees end to PS5 shortage
tt-080521

T-Mobile to shut Sprint's 4G LTE network, Sony sees end to PS5 shortage

Morgan Plus Four CX-T is ready to tackle tough terrain
morgan-cxt-henry-100

Morgan Plus Four CX-T is ready to tackle tough terrain

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11
win11screen3

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11

Meet BeBot: The 100% electric beach-cleaning robot
yt-wtf-beach-cleaning-7

Meet BeBot: The 100% electric beach-cleaning robot

Latest Products All latest products

Three reasons I'm excited for the Google Pixel 6
pixel6-excited-00-05-57-12-still003

Three reasons I'm excited for the Google Pixel 6

Google announces a new video doorbell and three new security cameras
yt-google-device-security-1

Google announces a new video doorbell and three new security cameras

We go hands-on with Apple's new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack
yt-magsafe-battery-pack-2

We go hands-on with Apple's new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack

OnePlus unveils the Nord 2 5G
nord2cnet

OnePlus unveils the Nord 2 5G

Galaxy A52 5G review: A feature-packed $500 phone
yt-samsung-galaxy-a52-5g-2

Galaxy A52 5G review: A feature-packed $500 phone

iPadOS 15 beta impressions: Tweaking a familiar experience
ipados-15-beta-thumb

iPadOS 15 beta impressions: Tweaking a familiar experience

Latest How To All how to videos

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11
win11screen3

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account
yt-howto-nuke-alexa-devices-7

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking
site-ring-doorbell-4-5

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive
htdia-target-disc-mode-2

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive

Make your own Instagram face filter
facefilter-cnet-still

Make your own Instagram face filter

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer
7-allfinished.png

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer