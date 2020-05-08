How to clean your laptop

Keeping your laptop clean can be a challenge, especially if you're working from home and you're using your laptop on the usual or maybe your kids are shoving cereal into the keyboard while they're Skyping with the grandparents, no matter what the reason, your laptop probably isn't as clean as it could be.
Let's fix that.
Before we get started there are going to be liquids involved in this process.
So please power down your laptop and unplug it from the charger.
Hopefully you are watching this video on your phone or another computer or you have got a good memory.
At this stage you probably don't have a removable battery anymore, but if you do, go ahead and take it out for now, just to be safe.
All right, first things first, let's clean the outside of the laptop.
Next, a couple of drops of dishwashing liquid and a couple of cups of warm water.
Some people swear by a particular brand of blue dish soap, but any will do.
I like this green one because it sounds like apples.
[SOUND] Dip a lint free cloth into your soapy water.
Give it a good squeeze.
Wring it all out.
And then give your case a good rub down.
Rinse out the cloth with clean water and wipe it down again.
Use the dry cloth to wipe down the outside once you're done.
You could also use this mixture on your laptop screen, but be careful Try using a dry cloth first, especially a microfiber cloth.
I have some from my eye doctor, but sometimes they come included with TVs or computers when you buy them.
If that doesn't get all the gunk off, try your dish soap mixture again, but really try to wring out as much water as you can.
And don't rub too hard.
And like we did before, rinse out your soapy cloth.
Bring it out again and wipe your display to remove any soap residue.
Then take your dry cloth and wipe the display to remove [UNKNOWN].
Now, let's take a look at the keyboard, potentially the grossest part of the whole machine.
The goal here is to avoid getting any liquid under the keys.
Or any more than already has.
To start, give it a good shake over a trash can to get all the big pieces out.
At this point a lot of people would tell you to get a can of compressed air and give the keyboard a good blow.
You could do that but I prefer using something like this.
This compressed air blower is super powerful.
It doesn't contain any chemicals.
It can be used over and over again for a lot of things.
Plus the brush attachment can get in between the keys and any other little crevices.
When you've given your keyboard a real good blow dab one of your lint free cloths in some isopropanol alcohol and give the tops of the keys and iceberg down.
You might be tempted to use your soapy water here, but really you don't want any water getting inside.
The alcohol will evaporate almost immediately.
You can also use this technique on your desktop computers keyboard.
And while you're there, it probably wouldn't hurt to give your mouse a quick wipe as well.
All right, let's go hunting for dust bunnies or any other debris hiding your laptops, events and ports.
Grab your favourite airborne device and pointed right at the office of choice.
Get the vents, the USB ports, and all the little nooks and crannies.
If any of those little buggers refuse to come out, you can try to remove the laptop case, but consult the user manual before you do.
And there you go.
Hopefully your laptop's a lot less disgusting than it was before.
Feel free to plug it in, turn it on and resume watching Netflix while you're supposed to be working.
Do you have any of your own tips for cleaning your laptop or other devices?
If so, leave them in the comments below.
See you next time.
