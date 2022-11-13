How the Waveswing Generates Power Underwater
How the Waveswing Generates Power Underwater
2:56
Watch Now

How the Waveswing Generates Power Underwater

Science
Speaker 1: The future of renewable energy could lie in our oceans. This is Wave Swing, a prototype wave energy generator that uses passing waves to generate power. And the company behind it says it's crushing expectations. We've heard a lot about different ways to capture energy from the ocean in the last few years. Experts say there's enough energy in the ocean to meet the entire world's energy demand. That's why we've seen so many innovative [00:00:30] ideas recently from wave riding generators to artificial blow holes. The latest concept sits below the ocean surface Speaker 1: Wave swing comes to us from Scottish startup AWS energy. This prototype spent the last six months in testing off Scotland's Ory Islands. If Ory sounds familiar, that's because it's the testing site for lots of other ocean powered energy systems like the orbital title turbine. I covered this after its deployment last year. I'll put the link to the video in the description [00:01:00] below. Now AWS calls wave swinging a submerged wave power buoy at seven meters tall and a four meter diameter wave swing weighs in at 50 metric tons. You can get a sense of just how big it is from this photo showing the prototype on its way to being deployed. It sits below the water surface tethered to the ocean floor. So how does it work? It's broken down into two main components, the floater and the silo. When a wave above the device crests, the [00:01:30] pressure forces the floater down. Speaker 1: That creates an airs springing below that pushes the floater back up. A generator inside the cylinder then uses both the upward and downward motions to create electricity. AWS says the way wing can go from the dock to under the water and operational in just 12 hours. So after six months at sea, how did it perform? Well, AWS says, During moderate wave conditions, it captured 10 kilowatts of power with peaks of up to 80 kilowatts. Now, [00:02:00] that's 20% better than the company had predicted. For reference, 10 kilowatts is enough to power the average American home. That may not sound like a lot, but this is just a prototype and the company expects future models could capture up to 500 kilowatts of power and they could be placed together in groups of up to 20 AWS Envisions way swinging could be used to power subsea, oil facilities, or even oceanic monitoring stations. The devices fill in its initial testing phases with [00:02:30] this round set to finish before the end of the year and more tests planned for next year. So I wanna know what you think. Is this the wave of the future? Let me know in the comments below. If you enjoyed this video, prove it by hitting the thumbs up button and you can find more videos on renewable energy in that. What the future playlist. And don't miss another by subscribing to cnet.

Up Next

This Car Sucks Carbon from the Atmosphere
zem-seq-00-05-06-24-still001.png

Up Next

This Car Sucks Carbon from the Atmosphere

I Swam With a Deep-Sea Robot Designed to Outlast Humans
oceanonekthumb

I Swam With a Deep-Sea Robot Designed to Outlast Humans

We Get an Up-Close Look at the World's Largest Digital Camera
slac-seq-00-06-15-24-still001

We Get an Up-Close Look at the World's Largest Digital Camera

This Autonomous Air Taxi Could Be Your Next Uber
A yellow aircraft that looks like a combination of a small plane and a helicopter.

This Autonomous Air Taxi Could Be Your Next Uber

Driving Blind: This Headset Lets You Drive in a Car Without Windows
Top-down view of a vehicle and how the Honeywell 360 display allows a driver to see in all directions.

Driving Blind: This Headset Lets You Drive in a Car Without Windows

What It's Like to Fly in Xwing's Self-Flying Plane
xwing-aircraft-7

What It's Like to Fly in Xwing's Self-Flying Plane

Tesla AI Day 2022 Rumors: Elon Musk's AI Plans, Tesla Bot and Driverless Cars
tesla-ai-day

Tesla AI Day 2022 Rumors: Elon Musk's AI Plans, Tesla Bot and Driverless Cars

'Artificial Blowhole' Completes 1-Year Wave Energy Test
uniwave-2

'Artificial Blowhole' Completes 1-Year Wave Energy Test

DeLorean Introduces Two New Concept Vehicles: The Omega 2040 and Alpha5 Plasmatail
faqzdnavuaalnz-1

DeLorean Introduces Two New Concept Vehicles: The Omega 2040 and Alpha5 Plasmatail

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

How the Waveswing Generates Power Underwater
waveswing-seq-00-03-28-00-still002

How the Waveswing Generates Power Underwater

Best Dash Cams Buying Guide
cnet-buyers-guide-dashcams-2022-00-00-27-07-still086

Best Dash Cams Buying Guide

Self-Transforming Optimus Prime Returns in a Smaller, Cheaper Body
screenshot-2022-11-10-at-16-46-25.png

Self-Transforming Optimus Prime Returns in a Smaller, Cheaper Body

Electric Semi Trucks Are Hitting the Road
ev-semi-truck-still

Electric Semi Trucks Are Hitting the Road

xScreen vs. Depgi: The Battle for a Portable Xbox:
221108-site-xbox-monitor-vs

xScreen vs. Depgi: The Battle for a Portable Xbox:

Apple TV 4K (2022) Review: An Excellent Streamer That's Still Too Expensive
apple-tv-2022-hands-on-5b

Apple TV 4K (2022) Review: An Excellent Streamer That's Still Too Expensive

Most Popular All most popular

Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV
sono-sion-00-09-01-10-still220

Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV

Comparing Apple Watch Ultra to the Series 8
vscnetthumb-applewatches

Comparing Apple Watch Ultra to the Series 8

5G Comes to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9
screenshot-2022-10-28-at-11-58-40.png

5G Comes to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9

Apple Watch Series 8: What the New Temperature Sensor Can and Can't Do
221026-site-apple-watch-8-in-depth-body-temperature-hands-on-2

Apple Watch Series 8: What the New Temperature Sensor Can and Can't Do

Why I Switched to iPhone
abrar-1

Why I Switched to iPhone

I Swam With a Deep-Sea Robot Designed to Outlast Humans
oceanonekthumb

I Swam With a Deep-Sea Robot Designed to Outlast Humans

Latest Products All latest products

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride
holoride-00-00-03-12-still003

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride

Hands-on With All of Microsoft's New Surface Devices
surfacepro9-event-00-00-04-05-still004

Hands-on With All of Microsoft's New Surface Devices

Microsoft Introduces Surface Studio 2 Plus
surfacestudio

Microsoft Introduces Surface Studio 2 Plus

I Used Meta Quest Pro: Here's What It's Like
questpro-00-03-30-13-still004

I Used Meta Quest Pro: Here's What It's Like

Fitbit Sense 2 First Look: New Software Makes a Difference
fitbit-aroll-00-00-46-14-still001

Fitbit Sense 2 First Look: New Software Makes a Difference

GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-on: Super-sized Sensor for All Your Socials
gopro1

GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-on: Super-sized Sensor for All Your Socials

Latest How To All how to videos

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022
budgetlaptops-00-08-35-15-still001

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022