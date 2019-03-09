How New York will make 5G accessible and affordable
5G it's not quite here, but New York city has been working on Governor's Island to build 5G networks.
Help me understand what New York city has built and how you scale this, not just to the people who can already afford 5G but maybe to those who can't.
So the mayor made a commitment at the very beginning of his administration to get To provide universal broadband access for all New Yorkers.
That's affordable, that's high speed, that's the same type of connectivity that any one of us should be able to have access to and enjoy.
When we looked at partners, sort of as we established the connectivity challenge, we wanted to develop a test bed that could serve as a model.
For learning, and for insights.
Not just for the city's purposes, in the case of, like, how we think about what this connectivity means, but For entrepreneurs, for academics, for non-profits and others that are developing really unique AR/VR applications, that are developing IOT solutions, smart sensing, and others.
And when we look at Governor's Island which had a relatively low connectivity at that point We said this is a great place as a test bed to learn what are the constraints.
When you think about a place like Governor's Island that has very interesting and difficult terrain, as well as some really difficult historical preservation kind of sites.
So we looked at Governor's Island as a test bed.
There are all sorts of different use cases, examples, and places that really stress test this network.
Upload and download speeds, on the On the network.
The number of people that can access the network at any given point or time.
And what that means is, we invite entrepeneurs, such as those from the New York City Media Lab.
To come and test their ARVR technologies and solutions on Governor's Island.
What does that mean for the network?
Are we able to actually dedicate time, staff, and resources for?
Proving out that these technologies are gonna reach the market, or frankly be able to get in the hands of all New Yorkers.
How can business also benefit, especially SMBs or small and middle market businesses here in New York City and other cities benefit from 5G?
So I think from the starting block here, is for small businesses to continue to thrive and grow in this city Becoming more digitally inclined and many of them are.
Thinking about it, there's two points here.
I think one is, there's a general kind of education and awareness of what the technologies are that are out there and that exist.
And what is the right fit for these technologies for that particular business, right?
So if you have an accounting firm, an accounting practice that has
Dozens of employees.
Lots of confidential data and information.
Lots of transactions, lots of contracts that are being signed.
The need for 5G or the need for a secure connection may be very different than one that might have two or three employees.
That has fewer confidential materials, documents and contracts.
In any case, what this can do, what the 5G, it's capabilities are, is really to help improve the speed of business, in terms of efficiency.
But also make that opportunity more available for someone who's a user of a service, able to do that, virtually.
To be able to access that person at different points in time that are maybe not through the nine to five timeline.
